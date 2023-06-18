wrestling / News
GCW Thank Me Later Results 6.17.23: Zack Sabre Jr. Faces Nick Gage, More
GCW Thank Me Later aired last night from Los Angeles, with Nick Gage taking on Zack Sabre Jr. and more. You can see the full results from the show below, courtesy of POST Wrestling:
* Starboy Charlie def. Cole Radrick
* Kevin Knight def. Alec Price
* Sawyer Wreck and Joey Janela def. Los Macizos
* Santana Jackson def. Jimmy Lloyd
* Jack Cartwheel def. Kevin Blackwood and Titus Alexander
* GCW Ultraviolent Championship Match: Rina Yamashita def. Maki Itoh
* EFFY def. Kenny King
* Zack Sabre Jr def. Nick Gage
it's not often that you see zsj get put through a door.#GCWThanks pic.twitter.com/TpozQaNwXh
— Live, Laugh, Lariat. (@OrangeCasstiddy) June 18, 2023
SHE HAS OFFICIALLY GONE PIZZA CUTTER CRAZY @maki_itoh @wryyyyna66 #GCWThanks pic.twitter.com/oDzP5VW9W5
— angela (playing bitey) (@PUBERTY_3) June 18, 2023
More Trending Stories
- More Notes From AEW Collision Taping: Ace Steel Not Backstage, More
- Details On Wrestler Scheduled To Be Backstage For Tonight’s AEW Collision Taping (POSSIBLE SPOILER)
- Kevin Nash Says WWE Still Owes Him Unpaid Royalties for Merchandise
- Ryback Claims WWE & Vince McMahon Are Trying to Cut Off His Revenue