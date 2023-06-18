GCW Thank Me Later Results 6.17.23: Zack Sabre Jr. Faces Nick Gage, More

GCW Thank Me Later aired last night from Los Angeles, with Nick Gage taking on Zack Sabre Jr. and more. You can see the full results from the show below, courtesy of POST Wrestling:

* Starboy Charlie def. Cole Radrick

* Kevin Knight def. Alec Price

* Sawyer Wreck and Joey Janela def. Los Macizos

* Santana Jackson def. Jimmy Lloyd

* Jack Cartwheel def. Kevin Blackwood and Titus Alexander

* GCW Ultraviolent Championship Match: Rina Yamashita def. Maki Itoh

* EFFY def. Kenny King

* Zack Sabre Jr def. Nick Gage