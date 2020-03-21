wrestling / News
GCW The Acid Cup 2 Night 2 Quick Results: Joey Janela Wins ‘Social Distancing’ Match (Video)
– GCW held Night 2 of The Acid Cup 2 event last night. WrestlingInc.com reports that the event has thus far raised $11,718 for the wrestlers working at the event. Also, AEW’s Joey Janela was in action during the show and won a “Social Distancing” Match against Jimmy Lloyd. Below are some results from the GCW card, courtesy of WrestlingInc.com.
* Shane Mercer defeated KTB in a tournament quarterfinal match.
* Blake Christian beat Matthew Justice in the tournament quarterfinals.
* Chris Dickinson beat Allie Kat in the tournament quarterfinals.
* Jordan Oliver beat Nick Gage in a quarterfinals tournament match.
* Joey Janela picked up a win over Jimmy Lloyd in a “Social Distancing” Match.
* Chris Dickinson beat Shane Mercer in the tournament semifinals.
* Blake Christian defeated Jordan Oliver in the tournament semifinals.
* Nick Gage got the victory in the Clusterf*** Match.
* Chris Dickinson beat Blake Christian in the tournament finals.
.@JANELABABY puts @TheJimmyLLoyd through a table from a safe social distance!! #GCWonIWTV @GCWrestling_ @indiewrestling https://t.co/DeKt8xsIKU pic.twitter.com/8u9lbU11YM
— SirLARIATO (@SirLARIATO) March 21, 2020
Social Distancing match between @JANELABABY & @TheJimmyLLoyd 😂 #GCWonIWTV @GCWrestling_ @indiewrestling https://t.co/DeKt8xsIKU pic.twitter.com/Re8ONAkX83
— SirLARIATO (@SirLARIATO) March 21, 2020
• CHRISTIAN VS OLIVER II •@Air_Blake2234 @GCWrestling_ #SLOWDOWNKID pic.twitter.com/UJnD2jSYI1
— Jordan Oliver (@TheJordanOliver) March 21, 2020
Chris Dickinson vs Blake Christian in the @GCWrestling_ #AcidCup finals. pic.twitter.com/dkydXG1a2l
— Earl Gardner Photography (@EarlWGardner) March 21, 2020