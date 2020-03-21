GCW The Acid Cup 2 Night 2 Quick Results: Joey Janela Wins ‘Social Distancing’ Match (Video)

– GCW held Night 2 of The Acid Cup 2 event last night. WrestlingInc.com reports that the event has thus far raised $11,718 for the wrestlers working at the event. Also, AEW’s Joey Janela was in action during the show and won a “Social Distancing” Match against Jimmy Lloyd. Below are some results from the GCW card, courtesy of WrestlingInc.com.

* Shane Mercer defeated KTB in a tournament quarterfinal match.

* Blake Christian beat Matthew Justice in the tournament quarterfinals.

* Chris Dickinson beat Allie Kat in the tournament quarterfinals.

* Jordan Oliver beat Nick Gage in a quarterfinals tournament match.

* Joey Janela picked up a win over Jimmy Lloyd in a “Social Distancing” Match.

* Chris Dickinson beat Shane Mercer in the tournament semifinals.

* Blake Christian defeated Jordan Oliver in the tournament semifinals.

* Nick Gage got the victory in the Clusterf*** Match.

* Chris Dickinson beat Blake Christian in the tournament finals.