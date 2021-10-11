wrestling / News

GCW The Aftermath Results: Minoru Suzuki Battles Joey Janela, More

October 10, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
GCW The Aftermath Minoru Suzuki Joey Janela

GCW held its Aftermath show on Sunday, featuring Minoru Suzuki vs. Joey Janela and more. You can see the full results of the show below, per Fightful:

* Ninja Mack def. Everett Connors (w/ Charli Evans), Frontman Jah-C, Gringo Loco, Marcus Mathers, “Spyder” Nate Webb

* AJ Gray def. Colby Corino.

* Tony Deppen def. Dante Leon

* Nick Wayne vs. Atticus Cogar ends in a no contest

* Alex Zayne def. Starboy Charlie (w/ Chris Dickinson)

* Calvin Tankman def. ASF

* Allie Katch def. Mercedes Martinez

* Minoru Suzuki def. Joey Janela

* Deathmatch: Alex Colon defeated Jimmy Lloyd

