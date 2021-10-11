wrestling / News
GCW The Aftermath Results: Minoru Suzuki Battles Joey Janela, More
GCW held its Aftermath show on Sunday, featuring Minoru Suzuki vs. Joey Janela and more. You can see the full results of the show below, per Fightful:
* Ninja Mack def. Everett Connors (w/ Charli Evans), Frontman Jah-C, Gringo Loco, Marcus Mathers, “Spyder” Nate Webb
remember when @SpyderNateWebb came back and @GringoLocoOG killed him? #GCWAftermath pic.twitter.com/zOHy0RBRCC
— Tripping Balls (@IsThisWrestling) October 10, 2021
Love The Love #GCWAftermath pic.twitter.com/CNiGRQB3LO
— NailsVelzenAndNYHausen – Egomaniac (@NailsAndNY) October 10, 2021
* AJ Gray def. Colby Corino.
Inviting @RichHomieJuice to chop you is never a good idea.#GCWAftermath @GCWrestling_
▶️https://t.co/IfA1QkfyaR pic.twitter.com/DJhbyk4l8e
— Rob (@HeyyImRob) October 10, 2021
* Tony Deppen def. Dante Leon
* Nick Wayne vs. Atticus Cogar ends in a no contest
* Alex Zayne def. Starboy Charlie (w/ Chris Dickinson)
CRUNCHWRAP SUPREME #GCWAftermath pic.twitter.com/d7YpBPi0zx
— I love Pro Wrestling 🙂 (@Aregularindyfan) October 10, 2021
* Calvin Tankman def. ASF
* Allie Katch def. Mercedes Martinez
* Minoru Suzuki def. Joey Janela
Janela definitely is not about that life! #GCWAftermath pic.twitter.com/3ed8qFFaHR
— 👹Big Spooky-isms👹 (@bigwillieisms) October 10, 2021
This is fucking awesome #GCWAftermath pic.twitter.com/jJdZcIwjsh
— ganja mack. (@ladyofthelakee_) October 10, 2021
* Deathmatch: Alex Colon defeated Jimmy Lloyd
More Trending Stories
- Bully Ray On Whether He’d Take a Producer Role in WWE, Having Conflict With Agents in 2015 Return
- Rey Mysterio Recalls SummerSlam 2002 Match With Kurt Angle, SmackDown Six Era In WWE
- AJ Mendez On Reason She Decided To Return To Wrestling, Whether She Could Potentially Wrestle For WOW
- More On Select Talents Being Told Of Where They Were Going In WWE Draft