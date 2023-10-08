wrestling / News
GCW The Art Of War Games Results 10.7.23: War Games Match Main Events, More
GCW held its Art Of War Games show on Saturday night, with a War Games match in the main event and more. You can see the full results from the Atlantic City show below, courtesy of Fightful:
* Alec Price def. Tony Deppen
* Joey Janela def. Jack Cartwheel, Jordan Oliver and Masha Slamovich
* Charles Mason def. Richard Holliday
* Mance Warner, 1 Called Manders, Sawyer Wreck, Allie Katch & Effy def. Cole Radrick, Brayden Toon, Marcus Mathers, Dyln McKay & Shane Mercer
* GCW World Championship Match: Blake Christian def. Jimmy Lloyd
* Team GCW vs. Team FREEDOMS War Games Match: Nick Gage, Rina Yamashita, John Wayne Murdoch, Miedo Extremo & Ciclope def. Jun Kasai, Violento Jack, Takashi Sasaki, Masashi Takeda & Toru Sugiura
#TheArtOfWarGames pic.twitter.com/4AnLkAPT83
— Andrew Nadworny 🥯 (@bagelmonger) October 8, 2023
KASAI AND GAGE ARE THE LAST TWO MEN IN #TheArtOfWarGames pic.twitter.com/T2Tkw994WB
— Kayden/ケイデン🌸🌺 (@KVR216) October 8, 2023
TEAM GCW #TheArtOfWarGames pic.twitter.com/hJrfe3lPyR
— 🎬Pink Lady, Little Rock Star ⭐️ (@ThatRoseTattoo) October 8, 2023
Eat your hearts out Young Bucks #TheArtOfWarGames pic.twitter.com/1FpptmWROS
— Biscotti Pumpkin 🐀 (@JamesL_TRW) October 8, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Luchasaurus Attacks Adam Copeland At Conclusion of AEW Collision, Darby Allin Assaulted by Nick Wayne
- Note On Discussions For New Member of Bobby Lashley’s Group
- More On Possibility Of CM Punk Returning To WWE, Still Has Heat With Talent
- Some AEW Talent Reportedly Want To Leave, Note On How WWE Views ‘Wrestling War’