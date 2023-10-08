GCW The Art Of War Games Results 10.7.23: War Games Match Main Events, More

GCW held its Art Of War Games show on Saturday night, with a War Games match in the main event and more. You can see the full results from the Atlantic City show below, courtesy of Fightful:

* Alec Price def. Tony Deppen

* Joey Janela def. Jack Cartwheel, Jordan Oliver and Masha Slamovich

* Charles Mason def. Richard Holliday

* Mance Warner, 1 Called Manders, Sawyer Wreck, Allie Katch & Effy def. Cole Radrick, Brayden Toon, Marcus Mathers, Dyln McKay & Shane Mercer

* GCW World Championship Match: Blake Christian def. Jimmy Lloyd

* Team GCW vs. Team FREEDOMS War Games Match: Nick Gage, Rina Yamashita, John Wayne Murdoch, Miedo Extremo & Ciclope def. Jun Kasai, Violento Jack, Takashi Sasaki, Masashi Takeda & Toru Sugiura

KASAI AND GAGE ARE THE LAST TWO MEN IN #TheArtOfWarGames pic.twitter.com/T2Tkw994WB — Kayden/ケイデン🌸🌺 (@KVR216) October 8, 2023