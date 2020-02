GCW The Art of War in Tokyo, Japan Results 2.05.20

– GCW held its Art of War event earlier today in Tokyo, Japan. Below are some results courtesy of Jonnie Gash and PWInsider. The show will be available later on FITE TV.

* Tomoya Hirata & GENTARO defeated Shigehiro Irie & Kikutaro

* Toru Sugiura defeated KTB

* Daisuke Sekimoto defeated Chris Dickinson

* Ryuji Ito, Toshiyuki Sakuda, & Drew Parker defeated Matthew Justice, Jimmy Lloyd, & Orin Veidt

* Abdullah Kobayashi defeated SHLAK

* Isami Kodaka, Takashi Sasaki, & Kenji Fukimoto defeated Danny Havoc, Matt Tremont, & Alex Colon

weed-whackers suck hey. GCW was so fucking fun. till next time! #GCWJapan pic.twitter.com/ikklvSQfs7 — ドリューパーカー / drew parker Ⓥ (@drewparker341) February 5, 2020