GCW The Art Of War Results: Tag Team Titles Change Hands, More

September 4, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
GCW The Art Of War Image Credit: GCW

GCW The Art Of War took place on Saturday night, featuring the GCW Tag Team Championships changing hands and more. You can see the results below for the FITE TV-airing show, per Fightful:

* Pabst Blue Ribbon and DDT Extreme Championship Two-Ring Ladder Scramble Match: Joey Janela def. Mike Bailey, Gringo Loco, Tony Deppen, Shane Mercer, Cole Radrick, Dante Leon and Drago Kid

* Blake Christian def. Alex Shelley

* Aussie Open def. Jordan Oliver & Nick Wayne

* Matt Cardona called out Jimmy Lloyd and put his Internet Title and GCW career on the line for a match.

* Matt Cardona def. Jimmy Lloyd

* Sawyer Wreck def. Charli Evans

* GCW Tag Team Championships Art Of War Games Match: Alex Colon & John Wayne Murdoch def. The Briscoes, BUSSY, The Second Gear Crew and Los Mazisos

