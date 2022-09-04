wrestling / News
GCW The Art Of War Results: Tag Team Titles Change Hands, More
GCW The Art Of War took place on Saturday night, featuring the GCW Tag Team Championships changing hands and more. You can see the results below for the FITE TV-airing show, per Fightful:
* Pabst Blue Ribbon and DDT Extreme Championship Two-Ring Ladder Scramble Match: Joey Janela def. Mike Bailey, Gringo Loco, Tony Deppen, Shane Mercer, Cole Radrick, Dante Leon and Drago Kid
* Blake Christian def. Alex Shelley
* Aussie Open def. Jordan Oliver & Nick Wayne
* Matt Cardona called out Jimmy Lloyd and put his Internet Title and GCW career on the line for a match.
* Matt Cardona def. Jimmy Lloyd
* Sawyer Wreck def. Charli Evans
* GCW Tag Team Championships Art Of War Games Match: Alex Colon & John Wayne Murdoch def. The Briscoes, BUSSY, The Second Gear Crew and Los Mazisos
FROM THE HIGHEST OF HIGHS TO THE LOWEST OF LOWS@ciclopeoriginal COMES OFF THE SCAFFOLD #GCWArtOfWar pic.twitter.com/f5JUmLCCgO
— Tripping Balls (@IsThisWrestling) September 4, 2022
👀😱 @ImChelseaGreen with the perfect distraction! #GCWArtOfWar pic.twitter.com/kGOzgyRtLj
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) September 4, 2022
AUSSIE OPEN WITH ONE OF THE BEST TAG MOVES IN WRESTLING #GCWArtofWar pic.twitter.com/kMsMlTlNWK
— I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) September 4, 2022
@AllieKATCH is dead, courtesy of @TheDukeJWM and @alexcolon0139 #GCWArtOfWar pic.twitter.com/blvDL3bEUw
— Tripping Balls (@IsThisWrestling) September 4, 2022
Shane Mercer moonsault & battery to the outside through doors on Raddy! Holy FUCK #GCWArtofWar pic.twitter.com/zWz58HgM4L
— I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) September 4, 2022
Corkscrew Powerbomb through the door! @GringoLocoOG #GCWArtOfWar pic.twitter.com/jFH3o2mfw0
— Tripping Balls (@IsThisWrestling) September 4, 2022