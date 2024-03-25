wrestling / News
GCW The Block Is Hot Results 3.24.24: Nick Wayne Battles Jimmy Lloyd, More
GCW held their The Block Is Hot show on Sunday with Nick Wayne in action and more. You can see the results from the Rochester, New York show, which aired on TrillerTV+, below (per Fightful):
* Cole Radrick def. Kevin Blackwood
* The Rich And Powerful def. To Infinity And Beyond
* Nick Wayne def. Jimmy Lloyd
* Mance Warner fought Microman to a no contest. Mance tried to unmask Microman but Allie Katch made the save.
* Marcus Mathers def. Jay Lyon, Aerial Van Go, and Facade
* Jacob Fatu & Zilla Fatu def. Gringo Loco & Oni El Bendito
* The Mothership def. High Seas
* GCW World Tag Team Championship Match: Violence Is Forever def. MDKHausen. Nick Gage challenged Danhausen to a match at GCW Collective which will see Gage and Maki Itoh battle Danhausen and a partner of his choice.
* Joey Janela & Sawyer Wreck def. Blake Christian & Shane Mercer
THEY F'N KILLED IT!!
— Allysha Noelle 🖤 (@KingLily_) March 24, 2024
GCW Tag Team Titles Match
Violence is Forever vs. Danhausen & Nick Gage
Jeez … this was good and intense and f'n loved this shit!!!
Absolut banger of a Tag Team Title Match! And it really seems that Violence is Forever is unstoppable!!!#GCWBlock pic.twitter.com/0C0mi4fjgl
— 🐺 Mike ➰ – wXw in Frankfurt today (@MikeGuylee) March 24, 2024
Hope to see this again at Spring Break
— Chris Johnson (@clydethejackal) March 25, 2024