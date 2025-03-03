wrestling / News

GCW The Coldest Winter 3 Results 3.1.24: Zack Sabre Jr. Battles Fuego Del Sol, More

March 2, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
GCW The Coldest Winter 3 Image Credit: GCW

GCW The Coldest Winter 3 took place on Saturday night, with Zack Sabre Jr. in action and more. You can see the full results from the show below, per Fightful:

* Megan Bayne def. Dark Sheik, Sandra Moone, Vipress, Zara Zakher, and Zayda Steel

* Starboy Charlie def. Sam Stackhouse

* Los Desperados def. The Bollywood Boyz

* Zack Sabre Jr. def. Fuego Del Sol

* Joey Janela gave Sabu his Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame plaque and Sabu attacked Janela, who said he would see him at Spring Break.

* GCW World Championship Match: Effy def. Sidney Akeem

* Mr. Danger def. Jack Cartwheel, Jai Vidal, Jimmy Lloyd, JKM, and Rey Horus

* JCW Championship Match: Masha Slamovich def. Super Crazy

* GCW Tag Team Championship Match: Gahbage Daddies fought Violence Is Forever to a no contest.

* Mance Warner def. Ciclope

