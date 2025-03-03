wrestling / News
GCW The Coldest Winter 3 Results 3.1.24: Zack Sabre Jr. Battles Fuego Del Sol, More
GCW The Coldest Winter 3 took place on Saturday night, with Zack Sabre Jr. in action and more. You can see the full results from the show below, per Fightful:
* Megan Bayne def. Dark Sheik, Sandra Moone, Vipress, Zara Zakher, and Zayda Steel
* Starboy Charlie def. Sam Stackhouse
* Los Desperados def. The Bollywood Boyz
* Zack Sabre Jr. def. Fuego Del Sol
* Joey Janela gave Sabu his Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame plaque and Sabu attacked Janela, who said he would see him at Spring Break.
* GCW World Championship Match: Effy def. Sidney Akeem
* Mr. Danger def. Jack Cartwheel, Jai Vidal, Jimmy Lloyd, JKM, and Rey Horus
* JCW Championship Match: Masha Slamovich def. Super Crazy
* GCW Tag Team Championship Match: Gahbage Daddies fought Violence Is Forever to a no contest.
* Mance Warner def. Ciclope
Talk about Card Subject To Change!!!
Last minute opponent switch and I end up going damn near 20 minutes with ZACK SABRE JR!
Proved to Los Angeles and the world just how damn good I am!
Earned the respect of one of the very best in the world!!!
What a night! #GcwColdest pic.twitter.com/tKkyFbm90r
— Fuego Del Sol (@FuegoDelSol) March 2, 2025
Holyshit Mr.Danger!!!!!#GCWColdest pic.twitter.com/PxupcLBdlc
— PWアーティクルス｜GCWニュースサイト (@D5ZnyfQaq256591) March 2, 2025
Air Raid Crash On The Door!! @mashaslamovich
#GCWColdest pic.twitter.com/6e3RzbC9N2
— PWアーティクルス｜GCWニュースサイト (@D5ZnyfQaq256591) March 2, 2025
