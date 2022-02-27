wrestling / News

GCW The Coldest Winter Results: Blake Christian Battles Mike Bailey, More

February 27, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
GCW The Coldest Winter Image Credit: GCW

GCW’s latest show The Coldest Winter took place on Saturday night with Blake Christian taking on “Speedball” Mike Bailey in the main event and more. You can see the full results below, per Fightful. It aired on FITE TV from the Ukrainian Culture Center in Los Angeles, California.

* Ninja Mack defeated Jack Cartwheel
* Jordan Oliver defeated Dark Sheik
* Thunder Rosa defeated Tony Deppen
* Deathmatch: Jimmy Lloyd defeated Alex Zayne
* Second Gear Crew and BUSSY defeated Team LA Fights
* Kevin Blackwood defeated Grim Reefer

* Gringo Loco defeated Mascara Dorada
* Blake Christian defeated “Speedball” Mike Bailey

