GCW The Coldest Winter Results: Blake Christian Battles Mike Bailey, More
GCW’s latest show The Coldest Winter took place on Saturday night with Blake Christian taking on “Speedball” Mike Bailey in the main event and more. You can see the full results below, per Fightful. It aired on FITE TV from the Ukrainian Culture Center in Los Angeles, California.
* Ninja Mack defeated Jack Cartwheel
* Jordan Oliver defeated Dark Sheik
* Thunder Rosa defeated Tony Deppen
* Deathmatch: Jimmy Lloyd defeated Alex Zayne
* Second Gear Crew and BUSSY defeated Team LA Fights
* Kevin Blackwood defeated Grim Reefer
Kevin Blackwood double stomps Grim Reefer through a door to pick up his first GCW win in an impromptu! #GCWColdest pic.twitter.com/z0dzskNvye
— I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) February 27, 2022
* Gringo Loco defeated Mascara Dorada
* Blake Christian defeated “Speedball” Mike Bailey
@_BlakeChristian sends @SpeedballBailey across the room!#GCWColdest @GCWrestling_ pic.twitter.com/zmhZ3DUemI
— Andrew (@HeartBreakDrip) February 27, 2022
