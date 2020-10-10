GCW The Collective Notes: Joey Janela and Ethan Page On Good Terms Again, No Hard Feelings Against Deonna Purrazzo

Fightful Select has some notes from The Collective, a series of GCW shows ongoing this weekend.

Ethan Page and Joey Janela have resolved whatever issues they had prior to this weekend. It was previously reported that Page said he wouldn’t take part in Janel’s Spring Break 4 event due to a dispute with Janela and GCW over his likeness being used on a set of trading cards. They reportedly settled the issue “quickly and privately”, while Page also spoke with GCW’s Brett Lauderdale.

Meanwhile, there are said to be no hard feelings over Deonna Purrazzo, who was forced to back out of the weekend. She had to do it as she would not have had enough time to safely quarantine before Impact Wrestling Bound for Glory. She also didn’t want to risk taking COVID back home, particularly with her boyfriend Steve Cutler attempting to get back on WWE TV.