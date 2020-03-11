GCW The Collective Shows Going On As Scheduled During Wrestlemania Week

Several companies are cancelling shows as a result of the coronavirus outbreak but GCW will not be doing so. They have released a statement announcing that their series of shows during Wrestlemania week, called “The Collective”, will go on as scheduled. This includes Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport III, Joey Janela’s Spring Break IV and others. It should be noted that after the announcement was made, the World Health Organization declared the outbreak a pandemic. So this could change soon.

The statement reads: “As of post-time, there remains much speculation as to what will happen with Wrestlemania and all related WWE events during Mania week in Tampa. The list of “what if” scenarios are endless and there is no easy answer.

In the last few days, we have received overwhelming support and encouragement from our respective fanbases, and the majority of our customers have told us they want to see us push forward.

While there is no easy solution, we agree. The underlying spirit of GCW, The Collective and our core partners is fully based in the belief that the show MUST go on.

This is the spirit of independent wrestling and that is who and what we are. We are not reliant on outside sponsors. We rely only on each other and the support of the fans.

The Collective and all its partners are committed to following through with our scheduled events as planned. This plan remains in effect regardless of any announcements in relation to the WWE and their scheduled events in the coming days or weeks.

If circumstances change, then we will adjust accordingly and notify everyone as soon as possible.

In the meantime, we will make every attempt to keep The Cuban Club a safe and clean environment. We will make sanitation supplies readily available for the duration of our events and pursue additional options to keep everyone safe.

There is no tomorrow for us. Everything we have worked for leads to The Collective and we don’t know any other way than to see through to the finish line. In our hearts, we believe this is the right thing to do. We are ready to carry the torch in uncertain times and lead the way for our performers and our fans until someone says we can’t.

We are all in this together. See you in Tampa.

– The Collective