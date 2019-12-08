wrestling / News

GCW The Invisible Man Results 12.07.19: WOMBAT Match Headlines Event

December 8, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) held its The Invisible Man Presents WOMBAT 2 event last night at The Gypsy Joe Arena in Tullahoma, Tennessee. Below are some results, courtesy of Fightful.

* Team GCW (AJ Gray, Brett Ison, KTB & Nick Gage) defeat Team WOMBAT (Daniel Perez, Jaden Newman, Kyle Francis & Spank Michaels)

* The Smokin’ Budz (Cody Morton & David Morton) defeat Blake Christian & Cabana Man Dan

* Kung Fu Janela defeats Jimmy Lloyd

WOMBAT Amish Heritage Title Match: Tony Deppen (c) defeats Levi Everett

WOMBAT Tag Team Title Tullahoma Turmoil Tornado Tag Team Match: 1 Called Manders & Mance Warner (c) vs. Mike Jackson & Tommy Rich

Waffle House Death Match: Juicy Jimmy defeats Logan Stunt

Dollar General Gift Card On A Pole Match: Effy defeats GQ

*  Bob Wire Match: Tank defeats SHLAK

Eight Man Tag Team Loser Leaves WOMBAT Match: Team GCW (AJ Gray, Brett Ison, KTB & Nick Gage) defeat Team WOMBAT (DJ Arp, Larry Cooter, Nick Iggy & Uncle Byff)

