GCW The Invisible Man Results 12.07.19: WOMBAT Match Headlines Event
– Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) held its The Invisible Man Presents WOMBAT 2 event last night at The Gypsy Joe Arena in Tullahoma, Tennessee. Below are some results, courtesy of Fightful.
* Team GCW (AJ Gray, Brett Ison, KTB & Nick Gage) defeat Team WOMBAT (Daniel Perez, Jaden Newman, Kyle Francis & Spank Michaels)
* The Smokin’ Budz (Cody Morton & David Morton) defeat Blake Christian & Cabana Man Dan
* Kung Fu Janela defeats Jimmy Lloyd
* WOMBAT Amish Heritage Title Match: Tony Deppen (c) defeats Levi Everett
* WOMBAT Tag Team Title Tullahoma Turmoil Tornado Tag Team Match: 1 Called Manders & Mance Warner (c) vs. Mike Jackson & Tommy Rich
* Waffle House Death Match: Juicy Jimmy defeats Logan Stunt
* Dollar General Gift Card On A Pole Match: Effy defeats GQ
* Bob Wire Match: Tank defeats SHLAK
* Eight Man Tag Team Loser Leaves WOMBAT Match: Team GCW (AJ Gray, Brett Ison, KTB & Nick Gage) defeat Team WOMBAT (DJ Arp, Larry Cooter, Nick Iggy & Uncle Byff)
Best view of the night #WOMBATReturns pic.twitter.com/ImStOXUG1i
— David (@stonedcold_316) December 8, 2019
This is the best finish in wrestling history. The Amish man is blinded by the light. #WOMBATreturns pic.twitter.com/jO8DBRlD5w
— Tripping Balls (@IsThisWrestling) December 8, 2019
@Tony_Deppen is the fucking man #WOMBATReturns pic.twitter.com/suFMQI8OQv
— David (@stonedcold_316) December 8, 2019
That’s a door covered in waffles. I love professional wrestling. #WOMBATReturns @GCWrestling_ pic.twitter.com/OcCNJGSltL
— Horseburner (@Horseburner) December 8, 2019
yeah there’s @EFFYlives but if you look up. . .
theres the dollar general gift card. @GCWrestling_ #WOMBATReturns pic.twitter.com/WrpLUpqeqt
— river strife (@RiverXO) December 8, 2019
