GCW The Last Resort Results 10.17.20: Sabu Faces Matthew Justice, More

GCW held its The Last Resort show on Saturday night in Silverado, California with matches featuring Sabu, Joey Janela, and more. You can check out the results below, courtesy of Fightful:

* AJ Gray def. Joey Janela

* Chris Dickinson def. Adrian Quest and Danny Limelight

* Sabu def. Matthew Justice

* Allie Kat def. Elayna Black

* KTB def. Juicy Finau

* Jimmy Lloyd def. Eli Everfly

* SHLAK def. Atticus Cogar

* Rickey Shane Page def. Blake Christian