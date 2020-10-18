wrestling / News
GCW The Last Resort Results 10.17.20: Sabu Faces Matthew Justice, More
GCW held its The Last Resort show on Saturday night in Silverado, California with matches featuring Sabu, Joey Janela, and more. You can check out the results below, courtesy of Fightful:
* AJ Gray def. Joey Janela
JUICY BOMB #GCWLastResort pic.twitter.com/93iyHnfK4K
— 🎃Thunder Brosa🎃 (@EliterOfWorlds) October 18, 2020
.@RichHomieJuice with a top rope leg drop!#GCW #GCWLastResort @GCWrestling_
▶️https://t.co/FZUDDHkN8G pic.twitter.com/RDa7Lf70so
— Rob (@HeyyImRob) October 17, 2020
* Chris Dickinson def. Adrian Quest and Danny Limelight
Phoenix Splash!! #GCWLastResort @Adrian__Quest@GCWrestling_https://t.co/26cfA321i7 pic.twitter.com/gMyDrKIpV7
— SirLARIATO (@SirLARIATO) October 17, 2020
* Sabu def. Matthew Justice
There was an attempt. @ThrashJustice #GCW #GCWLastResort @GCWrestling_
▶️https://t.co/FZUDDHkN8G pic.twitter.com/Ve3cma3blG
— Rob (@HeyyImRob) October 17, 2020
.@ThrashJustice tries to Sabu Sabu. @TheRealSabuECW #GCW #GCWLastResort @GCWrestling_
▶️https://t.co/FZUDDHkN8G pic.twitter.com/DUlO22uPkq
— Rob (@HeyyImRob) October 17, 2020
* Allie Kat def. Elayna Black
.@meowdyxyall with a lari-cat!#GCW #GCWLastResort @GCWrestling_
▶️https://t.co/FZUDDHkN8G pic.twitter.com/mg7D3hfS5N
— Rob (@HeyyImRob) October 17, 2020
* KTB def. Juicy Finau
* Jimmy Lloyd def. Eli Everfly
* SHLAK def. Atticus Cogar
* Rickey Shane Page def. Blake Christian
