GCW The Old Me Results 4.23.22: The Briscoes Battle Second Gear, More
GCW held its The Old Me show on Saturday night with a main event pitting the Briscoes against Second Gear Crew and more. You can see the results of the show, which aired on FITE TV from Detroit, below (per Fightful:
* Scramble Match: Tony Deppen defeated Jordan Oliver, Billie Starkz, “2 Hot” Steve Scott, & Yoya
* Alex Shelley defeated Nick Wayne
* Chris Dickinson defeated ACH
* GCW World Tag Team Championships Match: Bussy (Allie Katch & Effy) defeated Gringo Loco & ASF
Bussy put away Gringo & ASF! This was a pretty fun one, I just couldn’t root against my boys challenging for the belts #GCWOLDME pic.twitter.com/6m0NLT2xDY
— I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) April 24, 2022
* Joey Janela defeated Bandido
Janela dives off the Harpos Stage and eats shit! #GcwOLDME pic.twitter.com/AlgNAKwfRe
— I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) April 24, 2022
* Minoru Suzuki defeated 2 Cold Scorpio
* GCW Ultraviolent Championship Match: John Wayne Murdoch defeated ‘Hoodfoot’ Mo Atlas
* TNT Extreme Championship Match: Alex Colon defeated Jimmy Lloyd
Stomp through a pane and Colon retains the TNT Extremes Title over Jimmy Lloyd! #GCWOLDME pic.twitter.com/AZEcrqPQbQ
— I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) April 24, 2022
* High Incident Match: The Briscoes (Jay Briscoe & Mark Briscoe) vs. Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner & Matthew Justice) ended in a draw.
Justice & Mark Briscoe leap from the top of the scaffold through the tables! #GCWOLDME pic.twitter.com/opuMxfPLWg
— I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) April 24, 2022
