GCW The Old Me Results 4.23.22: The Briscoes Battle Second Gear, More

GCW held its The Old Me show on Saturday night with a main event pitting the Briscoes against Second Gear Crew and more. You can see the results of the show, which aired on FITE TV from Detroit, below (per Fightful:

* Scramble Match: Tony Deppen defeated Jordan Oliver, Billie Starkz, “2 Hot” Steve Scott, & Yoya

* Alex Shelley defeated Nick Wayne

* Chris Dickinson defeated ACH

* GCW World Tag Team Championships Match: Bussy (Allie Katch & Effy) defeated Gringo Loco & ASF

Bussy put away Gringo & ASF! This was a pretty fun one, I just couldn’t root against my boys challenging for the belts #GCWOLDME pic.twitter.com/6m0NLT2xDY — I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) April 24, 2022

* Joey Janela defeated Bandido

Janela dives off the Harpos Stage and eats shit! #GcwOLDME pic.twitter.com/AlgNAKwfRe — I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) April 24, 2022

* Minoru Suzuki defeated 2 Cold Scorpio

* GCW Ultraviolent Championship Match: John Wayne Murdoch defeated ‘Hoodfoot’ Mo Atlas

* TNT Extreme Championship Match: Alex Colon defeated Jimmy Lloyd

Stomp through a pane and Colon retains the TNT Extremes Title over Jimmy Lloyd! #GCWOLDME pic.twitter.com/AZEcrqPQbQ — I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) April 24, 2022

* High Incident Match: The Briscoes (Jay Briscoe & Mark Briscoe) vs. Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner & Matthew Justice) ended in a draw.