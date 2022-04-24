wrestling / News

GCW The Old Me Results 4.23.22: The Briscoes Battle Second Gear, More

April 24, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
GCW The Old Me Image Credit: GCW

GCW held its The Old Me show on Saturday night with a main event pitting the Briscoes against Second Gear Crew and more. You can see the results of the show, which aired on FITE TV from Detroit, below (per Fightful:

* Scramble Match: Tony Deppen defeated Jordan Oliver, Billie Starkz, “2 Hot” Steve Scott, & Yoya

* Alex Shelley defeated Nick Wayne
* Chris Dickinson defeated ACH

* GCW World Tag Team Championships Match: Bussy (Allie Katch & Effy) defeated Gringo Loco & ASF

* Joey Janela defeated Bandido

* Minoru Suzuki defeated 2 Cold Scorpio

* GCW Ultraviolent Championship Match: John Wayne Murdoch defeated ‘Hoodfoot’ Mo Atlas

* TNT Extreme Championship Match: Alex Colon defeated Jimmy Lloyd

* High Incident Match: The Briscoes (Jay Briscoe & Mark Briscoe) vs. Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner & Matthew Justice) ended in a draw.

