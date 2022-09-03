wrestling / News
GCW The Settlement Series Part 2 Results 9.3.22: Six-Man Tag Team Main Event, More
GCW held part two of its The Settlement Series event on Saturday, featuring a six-man tag team main event and more. You can see the full results from the IWTV-airing event below, per Cagematch.net:
* The Bang Bros def. YoKai (Janai Kai & Yoya)
* Jai Vidal def. JJ Garrett
* Sandra Moone def. Wes Barkley
* Heather Reckless def. Bradley Prescott IV, Mortar, Sabin Gauge, and Xavier Sky
* Billie Starkz def. Brogan Finlay
* Axton Ray def. Jake Lander and Storm Grayson and Terry Yaki
* Dillon McQueen, Hunter Drake & Jeffrey John def. Bobby Flaco, Rico Gonzalez & Sean Campbell
* Everett Connors def. Jimmy Lloyd
* ASF def. Chase Burnett
* Cole Radrick, Shane Mercer & Tony Deppen def. Ciclope, Drago Kid & Miedo Extremo
Backpack Stunner/Piledriver combo from @stormgraysonPW #GCWSettle pic.twitter.com/0uX944qfpo
— Tripping Balls (@IsThisWrestling) September 3, 2022
#gcwsettle @BillieStarkz is HARDCORE! pic.twitter.com/Yc2rSY47zV
— ValPancakes🥞 (@ValPancakes) September 3, 2022
Drago Kid with a Moonsault off the chest of Latigo #GCWSettle pic.twitter.com/JGt6J2ZNzs
— Tripping Balls (@IsThisWrestling) September 3, 2022
COAST TO COAST BP IV @Natty_light_HW #GCWSettle pic.twitter.com/3UYHJdqFcd
— Tripping Balls (@IsThisWrestling) September 3, 2022
hey look! a car crash! #gcwsettle pic.twitter.com/nUdlO3zcqR
— RydeenBomb (@RydeenBomb) September 3, 2022
