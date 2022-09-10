wrestling / News
GCW – The Settlement Series Part 3 Results: Nick Wayne Beats Azrieal, Petty in Pink Sing Karaoke
GCW held their event ‘The Settlement Series – Part 3’ today at the Boonton Elks Lounge in Boonton, New Jersey. It aired on IWTV. Here are results, via PW Ponderings:
* Steve Scott def. Rico Gonzalez
* YDNB (Charlie Tiger and Ellis Taylor) def. Petty In Pink (Dillion McQueen and Kenzie Paige)
* Dustin Waller def. Terry Yaki
* Bobby Flaco def. Rolando Perez
* Bam Sullivan def. Donnie Janela
* Grim Reefer def. Hunter Drake
* Jordan Oliver def. Brandon Kirk
* Sumie Sukai def. Jimmy Lloyd
* Nick Wayne def. Azrieal
Best karaoke of Bad Romance ever #GCWSETTLE @KenziePaige_1 @DillonMcQueen pic.twitter.com/brihNyf4lH
— 🎬Pink Lady, Little Rock Star ⭐️ (@ThatRoseTattoo) September 10, 2022
Just wanna think @SugarDunkerton for all the rehearsals. #DoubleDown #GCWSettle https://t.co/vQ7mtjvXrB
— Primetime (@PRIMETIMEMESD1) September 10, 2022
LETS GO! Dustin Waller gets a GCW win! #GCWSettle pic.twitter.com/1wGxoA6EOz
— I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) September 10, 2022
