GCW – The Settlement Series Part 3 Results: Nick Wayne Beats Azrieal, Petty in Pink Sing Karaoke

September 10, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Game Changer Wrestling GCW Brett Lauderdale logo Image Credit: GCW

GCW held their event ‘The Settlement Series – Part 3’ today at the Boonton Elks Lounge in Boonton, New Jersey. It aired on IWTV. Here are results, via PW Ponderings:

* Steve Scott def. Rico Gonzalez
* YDNB (Charlie Tiger and Ellis Taylor) def. Petty In Pink (Dillion McQueen and Kenzie Paige)
* Dustin Waller def. Terry Yaki
* Bobby Flaco def. Rolando Perez
* Bam Sullivan def. Donnie Janela
* Grim Reefer def. Hunter Drake
* Jordan Oliver def. Brandon Kirk
* Sumie Sukai def. Jimmy Lloyd
* Nick Wayne def. Azrieal

