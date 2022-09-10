GCW – The Settlement Series Part 3 Results: Nick Wayne Beats Azrieal, Petty in Pink Sing Karaoke

GCW held their event ‘The Settlement Series – Part 3’ today at the Boonton Elks Lounge in Boonton, New Jersey. It aired on IWTV. Here are results, via PW Ponderings:

* Steve Scott def. Rico Gonzalez

* YDNB (Charlie Tiger and Ellis Taylor) def. Petty In Pink (Dillion McQueen and Kenzie Paige)

* Dustin Waller def. Terry Yaki

* Bobby Flaco def. Rolando Perez

* Bam Sullivan def. Donnie Janela

* Grim Reefer def. Hunter Drake

* Jordan Oliver def. Brandon Kirk

* Sumie Sukai def. Jimmy Lloyd

* Nick Wayne def. Azrieal