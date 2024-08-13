wrestling / News
GCW The Sky Is The Limit Results 8.13.24: Mance Warner Defends World Title, More
GCW held their The Sky Is The Limit show on Tuesday in Tokyo, with Mance Warner defending the GCW World Championship and more. You can see the full results below from the show, per Fightful:
* Miyu Yamashita def. Broski Jimmy by referee’s decision
* GCW Extreme Championship Match: Maki Itoh def. The Great Sasuke
* Joey Janela def. Marcus Mathers
* Thrussy def. Aja Kong, MAO & Masashi Takeda
* Danhausen def. Kikutaro
* Masha Slamovich & Rina Yamashita def. Gringo Loco & Violento Jack
* GCW World Championship Match: Mance Warner def. 1 Called Manders
すごいメインだった！GCW楽しいな〜#GCWJAPAN #GCW pic.twitter.com/xJ8SPckK7a
— し み ず (@gaspanic1992) August 13, 2024
ただいま 無事帰宅
おうちに帰るまでがプロレス観戦
#GCW 新宿FACE
メインの試合は凄かった
すべてに感謝
#つよアナプロレス観戦 pic.twitter.com/0A9G0IqYLc
— つよぽいリングアナウンサー (@tsuyopoipw) August 13, 2024
腕を負傷しながらの試合で、本調子ではなさそうでしたが、MDK仕様のスカーフ巻いた伊藤ちゃん見れたのは貴重です。#GCW #GCWJapan
#tjpw
#伊藤麻希 pic.twitter.com/TvPwGnVmJD
— メ・ナイル・ギ (@maskedridernile) August 13, 2024
