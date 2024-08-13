GCW The Sky Is The Limit Results 8.13.24: Mance Warner Defends World Title, More

GCW held their The Sky Is The Limit show on Tuesday in Tokyo, with Mance Warner defending the GCW World Championship and more. You can see the full results below from the show, per Fightful:

* Miyu Yamashita def. Broski Jimmy by referee’s decision

* GCW Extreme Championship Match: Maki Itoh def. The Great Sasuke

* Joey Janela def. Marcus Mathers

* Thrussy def. Aja Kong, MAO & Masashi Takeda

* Danhausen def. Kikutaro

* Masha Slamovich & Rina Yamashita def. Gringo Loco & Violento Jack

* GCW World Championship Match: Mance Warner def. 1 Called Manders