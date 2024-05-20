wrestling / News

GCW The Sunday Night Special Results: Nick Gage & Ruckus Win Main Event Over The Mane Event

May 20, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
GCW Sunday Night Special Image Credit: GCW

Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) held their Sunday Night Special event last night at Ridgefield Park Knights of Columbus in Ridgefield Park, New Jersey. You can find results below, via Fightful:

* Bang And Matthews (August Matthews & Davey Bang) def. Brayden Toon & Hunter Drake
* Cole Radrick def. The Mecca
* Matt Makowski def. AKIRA
* John Wayne Murdoch def. 1 Called Manders
* The Kirks (Brandon Kirk & Kasey Kirk) def. Rich And Powerful (Charles Mason, Parrow & Richard Holliday)
* Jordan Oliver def. Broski Jimmy
* Griffin McCoy def. Charlie Tiger
* Nick Gage & Ruckus defeat The Mane Event (Jay Lyon & Midas Black)

