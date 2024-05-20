wrestling / News
GCW The Sunday Night Special Results: Nick Gage & Ruckus Win Main Event Over The Mane Event
Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) held their Sunday Night Special event last night at Ridgefield Park Knights of Columbus in Ridgefield Park, New Jersey. You can find results below, via Fightful:
* Bang And Matthews (August Matthews & Davey Bang) def. Brayden Toon & Hunter Drake
* Cole Radrick def. The Mecca
* Matt Makowski def. AKIRA
* John Wayne Murdoch def. 1 Called Manders
* The Kirks (Brandon Kirk & Kasey Kirk) def. Rich And Powerful (Charles Mason, Parrow & Richard Holliday)
* Jordan Oliver def. Broski Jimmy
* Griffin McCoy def. Charlie Tiger
* Nick Gage & Ruckus defeat The Mane Event (Jay Lyon & Midas Black)
@CatalKasey DROPS PARROW WITH A DEATH VALLEY DRIVER #GCWSpecial pic.twitter.com/vKxybNCcc7
— Tripping Balls (@IsThisWrestling) May 19, 2024
Sweet ring bell! #GCWSpecial pic.twitter.com/rOv3k40xIY
— Robert Williams (@rwilliams1283) May 19, 2024
.@theakiraway with an exploder suplex!#GCWSpecial @GCWrestling_
▶️https://t.co/td4WZw9Zzk pic.twitter.com/rCwZX59LlJ
— Rob (@HeyImRob) May 19, 2024
Clever combo from @TheJordanOIiver #GCWSpecial@GCWrestling_ https://t.co/JpPO03aKjF pic.twitter.com/bpiaczmemK
— SirLARIATO (@SirLARIATO) May 19, 2024
.@ColeRadrick with Lil Sebastian's Curse!#GCWSpecial @GCWrestling_
▶️https://t.co/td4WZw9Zzk pic.twitter.com/I6gAh4w9uH
— Rob (@HeyImRob) May 19, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Brian Gewirtz Discusses How WWE Pivoted on the Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, & Rock WM 40 Storyline
- Samantha Irvin, Maxxine Dupri, & Zelina Vega Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos
- Keith Lee Shares Update on His Status, Appreciates the Love From Fans
- Eric Bischoff Explains His Issues With Mercedes Mone’s Character