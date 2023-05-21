wrestling / News
GCW The Way I Am Results 5.20.21: Masha Slamovich Defends World Title, More
GCW held their The Way I Am show on Saturday night, with Masha Slamovich defending the GCW World Title and more. You can see the results from the show below, per Fightful:
* Joey Janela def. Karam
* Breyer Wellington def. Charles Mason by DQ
* GCW Tag Team Championship Match: The East West Express def. Los Macizos and The Motor City Machine Guns
* Deathmatch: Mance Warner def. Tommy Vendetta
* Deathmatch: John Wayne Murdoch def. Crazy King
* Cole Radrick def. Alec Price and August Matthews and Caleb Konley and Davey Bang
* Blake Christian def. Effy
* GCW World Championship Match: Masha Slamovich def. Allysin Kay, LuFisto, Maki Itoh, and Shazza McKenzie
* GCW Ultraviolent Championship Match: Rina Yamashita def. Jimmy Lloyd
Missile dropkick through the tubes! #GCWTheWay pic.twitter.com/wtGKSM9fgz
— 🎬Pink Lady, Little Rock Star ⭐️ (@ThatRoseTattoo) May 21, 2023
Maki with the pizza cutter on Shazza! #GCWTheWay pic.twitter.com/iVRVebJ5XA
— 🎬Pink Lady, Little Rock Star ⭐️ (@ThatRoseTattoo) May 21, 2023
Teamwork on point from Los Macizos #GCWTheWay pic.twitter.com/hASMRQjS2a
— 🎬Pink Lady, Little Rock Star ⭐️ (@ThatRoseTattoo) May 21, 2023