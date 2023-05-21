GCW The Way I Am Results 5.20.21: Masha Slamovich Defends World Title, More

May 21, 2023 | Posted by

GCW held their The Way I Am show on Saturday night, with Masha Slamovich defending the GCW World Title and more. You can see the results from the show below, per Fightful:

* Joey Janela def. Karam

* Breyer Wellington def. Charles Mason by DQ

* GCW Tag Team Championship Match: The East West Express def. Los Macizos and The Motor City Machine Guns

* Deathmatch: Mance Warner def. Tommy Vendetta

* Deathmatch: John Wayne Murdoch def. Crazy King

* Cole Radrick def. Alec Price and August Matthews and Caleb Konley and Davey Bang

* Blake Christian def. Effy

* GCW World Championship Match: Masha Slamovich def. Allysin Kay, LuFisto, Maki Itoh, and Shazza McKenzie

* GCW Ultraviolent Championship Match: Rina Yamashita def. Jimmy Lloyd

Maki with the pizza cutter on Shazza! #GCWTheWay pic.twitter.com/iVRVebJ5XA — 🎬Pink Lady, Little Rock Star ⭐️ (@ThatRoseTattoo) May 21, 2023