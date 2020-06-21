GCW: The WRLD on GCW Part 2 Results: Nick Gage Beats Nate Webb In Main Event

GCW ran their first live event in a long time tonight with GCW: The WRLD on GCW Part 2 at Celebration Plaza Amphitheater At White River State Park in Indianapolis, Indiana. Here are results, via Fightful:

– Alex Zayne def. Jimmy Lloyd

– Tony Deppen def. Shane Mercer

– AJ Gray def. KTB

– Lee Moriarty def. Tre Lamar

– 440H (Rickey Shane Page & Atticus Cogar) def. Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner & Matthew Justice)

– Six-Man Scramble: Calvin Tankman def. Zachary Wentz, JJ Garrett, Cole Radrick, Benjamin Carter and Gringo Loco.

– Chris Dickinson def. 1 Called Manders

– Blake Christian def. Myron Reed

– Allie Kat def. Effy

* The event was briefly stopped as a fan required medical attention.

– Nick Gage def. Nate Webb