GCW: The WRLD on GCW Part 2 Results: Nick Gage Beats Nate Webb In Main Event
GCW ran their first live event in a long time tonight with GCW: The WRLD on GCW Part 2 at Celebration Plaza Amphitheater At White River State Park in Indianapolis, Indiana. Here are results, via Fightful:
– Alex Zayne def. Jimmy Lloyd
– Tony Deppen def. Shane Mercer
– AJ Gray def. KTB
– Lee Moriarty def. Tre Lamar
– 440H (Rickey Shane Page & Atticus Cogar) def. Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner & Matthew Justice)
– Six-Man Scramble: Calvin Tankman def. Zachary Wentz, JJ Garrett, Cole Radrick, Benjamin Carter and Gringo Loco.
– Chris Dickinson def. 1 Called Manders
– Blake Christian def. Myron Reed
– Allie Kat def. Effy
* The event was briefly stopped as a fan required medical attention.
– Nick Gage def. Nate Webb
HOLY SHIT!!!!! @TheBadReed #WRLDonGCW @GCWrestling_
▶️https://t.co/MxUUImfhLs pic.twitter.com/8Uwg0QyOIr
— Kayden (@KVR216) June 20, 2020
.@SpyderNateWebb connects with a moonsault coast to coast! #WRLDonGCW @GCWrestling_
▶️https://t.co/MxUUImfhLs pic.twitter.com/Nf8vP7x0rm
— Kayden (@KVR216) June 21, 2020
.@bencarterbxb with a shooting star senton!#GCW #WRLDonGCW @GCWrestling_
▶️https://t.co/ZFfwa3jlHs pic.twitter.com/Q63f119PAY
— Rob (@HeyyImRob) June 20, 2020
.@DirtyDickinson folds Manders up! #WRLDonGCW @GCWrestling_
▶️https://t.co/MxUUImfhLs pic.twitter.com/mR2XWR94Rh
— Kayden (@KVR216) June 20, 2020
Theres no one as unique as @EFFYlives #WRLDonGCW @GCWrestling_
▶️https://t.co/MxUUImfhLs pic.twitter.com/509oJlnORF
— Kayden (@KVR216) June 20, 2020