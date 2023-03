GCW The WRLD On Lucha Sets Sexy Star vs. Dulce Tormenta Bout

Sexy Star will be competing at GCW The WRLD on Lucha, as she takes on Dulce Tormenta. GCW announced the match on Friday for the Collective event, which takes place on April 1st during WrestleMania weekend.

The following matches are set for the show, which will air on FITE+:

* El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Laredo Kid

* Macizos vs. Familia de Tijuana

* Negro Casas vs. Tony Deppen

* Sexy Star vs. Dulce Tormenta