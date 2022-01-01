wrestling / News
GCW Til Infinity Results 12.31.21: G-Raver Beats AKIRA in Deathmatch Headliner
– GCW was in action last night for its Til Infinity show at The Showboat in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The event was streamed live on FITE TV. Below are some results, per Fightful:
* Open Challenge Match For GCW Extreme Championship: PCO (c) beat Matt Tremont
* Tony Deppen beat Cole Radrick
* Jimmy Lloyd beat Ho Ho Lun
* Jack Cartwheel beat Nick Wayne
* Atticus Cogar beat Everett Connors
* Alex Zayne & Blake Christian beat Ninja Mack & Dante Leon
* Intergender Match: Dark Sheik beat Colby Corino
* Second Gear Crew (AJ Gray, Matthew Justice & EFFY) beat Young, Dumb N’ Broke (Jordan Oliver, Ellis Taylor & Charlie Tiger) (w/ Griffin McCoy)
* Scramble Match: Calvin Tankman beat 1 Called Manders, Shane Mercer, JJ Garrett, Marcus Mathers and YOYA
* Allie Katch beat Charli Evans
* Death Match: G-Raver beat AKIRA
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) January 1, 2022
GCW 2021年最終大会 12・31大晦日決戦
「’Til Infinity ティル・インフィニティ」#GCWInfinity
“H2Oの若獅子”マーカス・マサーズに大歓声@FiteTV で生配信中📺 pic.twitter.com/lZnOakd6m5
— フリーバーズ アメリカンプロレスショップ（Yahoo!ショッピング） (@FREEBIRDS_shop) January 1, 2022
thank you gcw 🖤 https://t.co/tskrE9JP8B
— charli evans チャーリー・エバンス (@charlievanspro) January 1, 2022
