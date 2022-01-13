GCW to Air The WRLD on GCW on Traditional PPV

GCW has announced that The WRLD on GCW will be available on traditional PPV in addition to its FITE TV airing. The company announced on Wednesday that the January 23rd show, which takes place at the Hammerstein Ballroom, will be on cable PPV as you can see below.

The show currently has the following card:

* ROH World Championship Match: Jonathan Gresham vs. Blake Christian

* Team Gringo vs. Team Bandido

* Ruby Soho vs. Allie Katch