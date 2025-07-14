wrestling / News
GCW To Debut in Brooklyn On Saturday With ‘Bash at the Ballpark’
July 14, 2025 | Posted by
Game Changer Wrestling is set to debut at Coney Island in Brooklyn on Saturday with their event GCW Bash at the Ballpark. It will happen at the home of the Brooklyn Cyclones, Maimonides Park, which seats 7,000. It will stream on TrillerTV. The lineup includes:
* GCW Championship: Effy (c) vs. Charles Mason
* Elayna Black & Priscilla Kelly vs. Atticus Cogar & Otis Cogar.
* Jonathan Gresham vs. Deonna Purrazzo.
* Also announced are Masha Slamovich, Joey Janela, The Amazing Red and Mike Santana.
More Trending Stories
- More Backstage Details On Seth Rollins Injury, Fear Of Major Injury
- Details On Why Ron Killings vs. Aleister Black Had Less Time on WWE Smackdown
- Backstage News On WWE Reaction To Evolution, Future Plans for Trish Stratus & Nikki Bella
- Eric Bischoff Weighs In On AEW’s Ratings: ‘They’ve At Least Slowed The Bleeding’