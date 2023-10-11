GCW To Live And Die In Tokyo Results 10.10.23: Ultraviolent Title Match, More

GCW To Live And Die In Tokyo took place on Tuesday morning in Japan, with the Ultraviolent Championship on the line and more. You can see the full results below from the show, which aired on FITE TV, per Fightful:

* Masha Slamovich def. Unagi Sayaka

* Maki Itoh def. Jimmy Lloyd

* Joey Janela & Gringo Loco def. Blake Christian & Jordan Oliver

* Los Macizos (Miedo Extremo & Ciclope) def. BUSSY (Allie Katch & Effy)

* GCW Ultraviolent Championship Match: Rina Yamashita def. Takayuki Ueki

* John Wayne Murdoch def. Violento Jack