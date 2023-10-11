wrestling / News
GCW To Live And Die In Tokyo Results 10.10.23: Ultraviolent Title Match, More
GCW To Live And Die In Tokyo took place on Tuesday morning in Japan, with the Ultraviolent Championship on the line and more. You can see the full results below from the show, which aired on FITE TV, per Fightful:
* Masha Slamovich def. Unagi Sayaka
* Maki Itoh def. Jimmy Lloyd
* Joey Janela & Gringo Loco def. Blake Christian & Jordan Oliver
* Los Macizos (Miedo Extremo & Ciclope) def. BUSSY (Allie Katch & Effy)
* GCW Ultraviolent Championship Match: Rina Yamashita def. Takayuki Ueki
* John Wayne Murdoch def. Violento Jack
GCWジャパンツアー1日目ありがとうございました！
帰国1発目は植木とのタイトル
Japanese BAKA代表に恐怖した。
勝敗に関してはどう考えても裸足スタイルが仇になってたけどあの気合いっぷりは悔しかったな
またね🖕🦶
Photo: @daison_sun さん#ToLiveAndDie #GCWjapan pic.twitter.com/aQSQA2uWMU
— 山下りな rina yamashita 🐘 (@wryyyyna66) October 10, 2023
These two might not like each other but this teamwork is 🔥#ToLiveAndDie @GCWrestling_ @TheJordanOIiver @_BlakeChristian
▶️https://t.co/syurBVfL9C pic.twitter.com/pt0tCjthHi
— Kayden/ケイデン🌸🌺 (@KVR216) October 10, 2023
マードック、マジ
○んだかと思った…！
2023.10.10 新木場 1st RING#JWM #GCWJapan #ToLiveAndDie pic.twitter.com/9cvFU2jMJT
— ダイソンさん (@daison_sun) October 10, 2023
