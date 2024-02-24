wrestling / News

GCW Touch the Sky Results: Main Event Ends in No Contest

February 24, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Monster Sauce GCW Touch the Sky Image Credit: GCW

Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) held the event Touch The Sky last night at Gilley’s Dallas in Dallas, Texas. Here are results, via Fightful:

* SGCunt (1 Called Manders, Effy & Sawyer Wreck) def. Jordan Cruz, Kari Wright & Max Heights
* Los Desperados (Arez, Gringo Loco & Latigo) def. Aramis, Microman & Oni El Bendito
* Billie Starkz def. Broski Jimmy
* The Bollywood Boyz def. Gahbage Daddies (Alec Price & Cole Radrick)
* Jacob Fatu & Zilla Fatu def. Los Macizos (Ciclope & Miedo Extremo)
* Joey Janela def. Sam Stackhouse
* GCW Tag Team Championships: Violence Is Forever (Dominic Garrini & Kevin Ku) (c) def. Monstersauce (Alex Zayne & Lance Archer)
* John Wayne Murdoch def. Pagano
* GCW World Championship: Blake Christian (c) def. Fuego Del Sol
* Texas Bull Rope Match: Allie Katch vs. Mance Warner went to a no contest

