GCW Touch the Sky Results: Main Event Ends in No Contest

Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) held the event Touch The Sky last night at Gilley’s Dallas in Dallas, Texas. Here are results, via Fightful:

* SGCunt (1 Called Manders, Effy & Sawyer Wreck) def. Jordan Cruz, Kari Wright & Max Heights

* Los Desperados (Arez, Gringo Loco & Latigo) def. Aramis, Microman & Oni El Bendito

* Billie Starkz def. Broski Jimmy

* The Bollywood Boyz def. Gahbage Daddies (Alec Price & Cole Radrick)

* Jacob Fatu & Zilla Fatu def. Los Macizos (Ciclope & Miedo Extremo)

* Joey Janela def. Sam Stackhouse

* GCW Tag Team Championships: Violence Is Forever (Dominic Garrini & Kevin Ku) (c) def. Monstersauce (Alex Zayne & Lance Archer)

* John Wayne Murdoch def. Pagano

* GCW World Championship: Blake Christian (c) def. Fuego Del Sol

* Texas Bull Rope Match: Allie Katch vs. Mance Warner went to a no contest