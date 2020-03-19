GCW Reveals Tournament Lineup for Acid Cup 2

– As previously reported, GCW is set to run the Acid Cup tournament this week. The 16-person tournament will take place in an empty and undisclosed arena. Earlier today, GCW revealed the full lineup of participants for this year’s tournament:

Nick Gage

Atticus Cogar

Blake Christian

Allie Kat

Jordan Oliver

Jimmy Lloyd

Chris Dickinson

Matthew Justice

KTB

Sanchez

1 Called Manders

Shane Mercer

Lucky 13

Benjamin Carter

Cole Radrick

Ellis Taylor

Participant #16

