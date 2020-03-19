wrestling / News
GCW Reveals Tournament Lineup for Acid Cup 2
– As previously reported, GCW is set to run the Acid Cup tournament this week. The 16-person tournament will take place in an empty and undisclosed arena. Earlier today, GCW revealed the full lineup of participants for this year’s tournament:
Nick Gage
Atticus Cogar
Blake Christian
Allie Kat
Jordan Oliver
Jimmy Lloyd
Chris Dickinson
Matthew Justice
KTB
Sanchez
1 Called Manders
Shane Mercer
Lucky 13
Benjamin Carter
Cole Radrick
Ellis Taylor
Participant #16
ELLIS TAYLOR
Bootleg graphic because graphic designer is at work so Jordan made this real quick using his TracPhone pic.twitter.com/HJt5ViBZRF
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) March 19, 2020
Participant #15
COLE RADRICK
2009 Royal Rumble Winner pic.twitter.com/MYzw7YmYQx
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) March 19, 2020
Participant #14
BENJAMIN CARTER
Looking to impress all 0 fans in attendance during his GCW debut pic.twitter.com/4XqmewZnJ3
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) March 19, 2020
Participant #13
LUCKY 13
Formerly known as Super Dragon pic.twitter.com/zdUb7Qu3N2
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) March 19, 2020
Participant #12
SHANE MERCER
Could probably benchpress a million rolls of toilet paper pic.twitter.com/83ivUYvqgL
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) March 19, 2020
Participant #11
1 CALLED MANDERS
King Corn pic.twitter.com/wcGiru6LSk
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) March 19, 2020
Participant #10
SANCHEZ
Powered by Nutraments pic.twitter.com/CSqexqg5Bm
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) March 19, 2020
Participant #9
KTB
Will bring juice boxes and antibacterial wipes pic.twitter.com/v2Rjch04Q7
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) March 19, 2020
Participant #8
MATTHEW JUSTICE
The resistance pic.twitter.com/Wkyf8PjbM0
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) March 19, 2020
Participant #7
CHRIS DICKINSON
Entering a dark downward spiral pic.twitter.com/fO7CTfgLN9
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) March 19, 2020
Participant #5
JORDAN OLIVER
Young Dumb Dagger Dick pic.twitter.com/2V9ibewgtH
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) March 19, 2020
Participant #6
JIMMY LLOYD
Eternally laid off from work pic.twitter.com/AdDXHhN33i
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) March 19, 2020
More Trending Stories
- More Backstage Details on WWE Denying Contact With Alberto Del Rio for a Return
- Lita Says She Doesn’t Understand Why WWE Hasn’t Done Another Evolution PPV, Says Chyna Should Be Inducted Into WWE HOF By Herself
- Daniel Bryan On His Wardrobe Malfunction at Elimination Chamber, Not Knowing It Happened Until Next Day
- More On WrestleMania 36 Reportedly Taking Place Over Multiple Locations