GCW Reveals Tournament Lineup for Acid Cup 2

March 19, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
As previously reported, GCW is set to run the Acid Cup tournament this week. The 16-person tournament will take place in an empty and undisclosed arena. Earlier today, GCW revealed the full lineup of participants for this year’s tournament:

Nick Gage
Atticus Cogar
Blake Christian
Allie Kat
Jordan Oliver
Jimmy Lloyd
Chris Dickinson
Matthew Justice
KTB
Sanchez
1 Called Manders
Shane Mercer
Lucky 13
Benjamin Carter
Cole Radrick
Ellis Taylor

