GCW Tournament of Survival Results 6.02.18: PCO, Joey Janela, Nick Gage, & More Compete

Credit Adam Abdalla and Pwinsider.com:

* Nick Gage beat Takayuki Ueki.

* Miedo Extremo beat Eric Ryan.

* Markus Crane over Shlak by referee stoppage after Crane wouldn’t stop attacking a bullet hole in Shlak’s leg. The ref got beat up afterwards.

* Ciclope beat Alex Colon in an insane match. Colon was hurt legit bleeding from head.

* Miedo Extremo beat Markus Krane in another crazy match. Miedo did a Spanish Fly through a glass plane off the top rope.

* Ciclope beat Nick Gage after Gage was basically caught in a spiderweb of barbed wire and couldn’t get out. The ref counted to three after inspecting it for a long time. It took forever for Gage to get out of the barbed wire. When he was out, he demanded the match be restarted because his foot was on the rope.

* Ciclope beat him again with a small package counter.

* Joey Janela beat PCO in a super match via roll up. PCO fallaway slammed Janela off the stage and the crowd caught him and he bodysurfed.

* Ciclope beat Miedo Extemo in the main. They tore up the ring to the bones – metal and wood exposed. There was a secret barbed wire web underneath the floorboards. Ciclope chokeslammed him off the top rope into the barbed wire web to win the tournament