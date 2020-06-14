wrestling / News

GCW Announces Tre Lamar vs. Lee Moriarty for The WRLD on GCW

June 14, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Game Changer Wrestling GCW

– GCW announced today that Tre Lamar will face Lee Moriarty for the upcoming The WRLD on GCW event. The card is scheduled for June 20. The event will be held at The Celebration Plaza Amphitheater at White River State Park in Indianapolis, Indiana.

