GCW Announces Tre Lamar vs. Lee Moriarty for The WRLD on GCW

– GCW announced today that Tre Lamar will face Lee Moriarty for the upcoming The WRLD on GCW event. The card is scheduled for June 20. The event will be held at The Celebration Plaza Amphitheater at White River State Park in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Indy Update Just Added TRE LAMAR

vs

LEE MORIARTY +

Gage v Webb

44OH v 2nd Gear

Effy v Kat

Blake v Myron

Zayne v Lloyd

Dickinson v Manders

more Watch LIVE on @FiteTV:https://t.co/zvnDD035eO The Wrld on GCW Pt. 2

Sat 6/20 – 5PM

Food & Beer on Site pic.twitter.com/auGLqbhVVQ — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) June 14, 2020