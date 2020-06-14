wrestling / News
GCW Announces Tre Lamar vs. Lee Moriarty for The WRLD on GCW
June 14, 2020 | Posted by
– GCW announced today that Tre Lamar will face Lee Moriarty for the upcoming The WRLD on GCW event. The card is scheduled for June 20. The event will be held at The Celebration Plaza Amphitheater at White River State Park in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Indy Update
Just Added
TRE LAMAR
vs
LEE MORIARTY
+
Gage v Webb
44OH v 2nd Gear
Effy v Kat
Blake v Myron
Zayne v Lloyd
Dickinson v Manders
more
Watch LIVE on @FiteTV:https://t.co/zvnDD035eO
The Wrld on GCW Pt. 2
Sat 6/20 – 5PM
Food & Beer on Site pic.twitter.com/auGLqbhVVQ
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) June 14, 2020
