GCW Up All Night Results 01.31.25: Masha Slamovich vs. Myron Reed, More

February 1, 2025 | Posted by Ashish
Masha Slamovich WWE NXT 1-14-25 Image Credit: WWE

Results from GCW Up All Night on January 31st are below. The show took place at Fountain Square Theatre in Indianapolis, Indiana (h/t Fightful).

* Gahbage Daddies (Alec Price & Cole Radrick) defeated The Rejects (John Wayne Murdoch & Reed Bentley) and Bang And Matthews (August Matthews & Davey Bang) to retain the GCW Tag Team Championships

* Masha Slamovich defeated Myron Reed to retain the JCW Championship

* Mance Warner defeated 2 Tuff Tony

* The Cogar Brothers (Atticus Cogar & Otis Cogar) defeated Janelasus (Joey Janela & Megan Bayne)

* Shane Mercer defeated Rachel Armstrong

* Gringo Loco defeated Calvin Tankman

