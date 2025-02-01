wrestling / News
GCW Up All Night Results 01.31.25: Masha Slamovich vs. Myron Reed, More
Results from GCW Up All Night on January 31st are below. The show took place at Fountain Square Theatre in Indianapolis, Indiana (h/t Fightful).
* Gahbage Daddies (Alec Price & Cole Radrick) defeated The Rejects (John Wayne Murdoch & Reed Bentley) and Bang And Matthews (August Matthews & Davey Bang) to retain the GCW Tag Team Championships
* Masha Slamovich defeated Myron Reed to retain the JCW Championship
* Mance Warner defeated 2 Tuff Tony
* The Cogar Brothers (Atticus Cogar & Otis Cogar) defeated Janelasus (Joey Janela & Megan Bayne)
* Shane Mercer defeated Rachel Armstrong
* Gringo Loco defeated Calvin Tankman
Shane Mercer just launched Rachel Armstrong #GCWNight pic.twitter.com/q9NNmUT3Py
— Luchawrassle (@iixShinigamixii) February 1, 2025
@Armstrong18Rach vs @theirondemon was Fucking sick! @GCWrestling_ #GCWNight pic.twitter.com/JtR36v7ryk
— Jimmy WARRIOR Carroll (@WarriorPPW) February 1, 2025
@mashaslamovich and @TheBadReed just had a fantastic match!! #GCWNight pic.twitter.com/y2th10iVvQ
— Luchawrassle (@iixShinigamixii) February 1, 2025
After promising to defend the GCW world title in every promotion and at Big Gay Brunch X, Effy was interrupted by the Rejects. The Gahbage Daddies came out for the save, followed by Bang & Matthews three way tag for the tag titles is underway #GCWNight pic.twitter.com/jbf1LMSrCD
— Luchawrassle (@iixShinigamixii) February 1, 2025
The chair has been bent😱#GCWnight #GCWJAPAN pic.twitter.com/XSnXxUSnLX
— PWアーティクルス｜GCWニュースサイト (@D5ZnyfQaq256591) February 1, 2025
What a way to end the night #GCWNight pic.twitter.com/TnnScknCmy
— Dylan Cole🫠 (@DC_Wrestles) February 1, 2025
