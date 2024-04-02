wrestling / News

GCW Releases Videos Promoting The Collective Events

April 2, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
GCW The Collective Image Credit: GCW

GCW is hosting its yearly WrestleMania events known as The Collective this week, and have released a number of videos hyping the shows. The company posted the following videos promoting Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport X, GCW/JCW vs. The World, Joey Janela’s Spring Break 8, For the Culture, and Effy’s Big Gay Brunch 9:

