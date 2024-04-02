wrestling / News
GCW Releases Videos Promoting The Collective Events
April 2, 2024 | Posted by
GCW is hosting its yearly WrestleMania events known as The Collective this week, and have released a number of videos hyping the shows. The company posted the following videos promoting Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport X, GCW/JCW vs. The World, Joey Janela’s Spring Break 8, For the Culture, and Effy’s Big Gay Brunch 9:
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Update on Status of the Motor City Machine Guns
- CM Punk On AEW All Out 2022 Scrum, Not Hearing From AEW For Six Months After
- CM Punk Recalls AEW All In Altercation, Original Argument With Jack Perry, Dealing With Tony Khan
- CM Punk On When He Began Talks For WWE Return, Mending Fences With Triple H