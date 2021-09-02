wrestling / News

GCW vs HorrorSlam Results: Death Match Title Bout, Nick Gage in Action

September 2, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
GCW vs Horror Slam

GCW’s show with HorrorSlam took place on Wednesday night in Detroit, featuring a Death Match Championship match and more. You can see the results from the show below, per Fightful:

* Jason Hotch def. AJ Gray

* Sam Beale def. Kyler Coleman, Ric Caurdiea and Solo

* Gregory Iron (w/ Eric Ryan) def. Josh Raymond

* Horror Slam Undeniable Championship Match: Chinstrap Jesus (w/ John E. Bravo) def. Atlas Hytower, Satu Jinn, Justin Dream, Sean Lawhorn and Ace Austin to win the title.

* Horror Slam Tag Team Championships Match: Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner & Matthew Justice) def. Nate Bock & Rhino, The Death Threat Army (Jack Price & Aaron Orion) and oVe (Jake Crist & Madman Fulton) to win the titles.

* Horror Slam Championship Match: Trey Miguel (c) def. Tony Deppen

* Brutus Atwell def. Hollywood Ocho

* Detroit City Death Match: Jimmy Lloyd def. Breyer Wellington

* Detroit City Death Match: Jimmy Lloyd def. Ron McDonald

* Nick Gage, Allie Katch & Effy def. Jody Threat, Alex Weir & Malcolm Monroe III (w/ Jeremiah Goldmain)

* #1 Contender’s Match For The Horror Slam Death Match Championship: Chuck Stein def. Jeff King

* Horror Slam Death Match Championship Match: John Wayne Murdoch def. Eric Ryan and Tommy Vendetta to win the title.

