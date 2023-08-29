GCW vs. ROW Night 3 Full Results 08.27.2023: El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Mitch Ryder Title Headliner Match, More

Night 3 of the GCW vs. ROW show was hosted by Game Changer Wrestling and Renegades of Wrestling on August 27 in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia. You can find the complete results (via Cagematch) and some highlights below.

* Effy defeated Bobby Bishop and Cockroach

* Maki Itoh defeated Allie Katch

* PWL Championship Match: Outback Adam defeated Joey Janela

* ROW Championship Match: Caveman Ugg defeated Solomun Blackwell

* PunchDrunk Istria & Steph De Lander defeated Charli Evans & Everett Connors

* AAA Mega Championship Match: El Hijo del Vikingo defeated Mitch Ryder