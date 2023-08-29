wrestling / News
GCW vs. ROW Night 3 Full Results 08.27.2023: El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Mitch Ryder Title Headliner Match, More
Night 3 of the GCW vs. ROW show was hosted by Game Changer Wrestling and Renegades of Wrestling on August 27 in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia. You can find the complete results (via Cagematch) and some highlights below.
* Effy defeated Bobby Bishop and Cockroach
* Maki Itoh defeated Allie Katch
* PWL Championship Match: Outback Adam defeated Joey Janela
* ROW Championship Match: Caveman Ugg defeated Solomun Blackwell
* PunchDrunk Istria & Steph De Lander defeated Charli Evans & Everett Connors
* AAA Mega Championship Match: El Hijo del Vikingo defeated Mitch Ryder
🧵 of @maki_itoh vs @AllieKATCH at #GCWvsROW pic.twitter.com/yLVRh55jah
— Brian / ブライアン (@FlyinBrianC89) August 28, 2023
Not many use @maki_itoh pretend crying against her but @AllieKATCH did! #GCWvsROW pic.twitter.com/rMgkYQZszi
— Brian / ブライアン (@FlyinBrianC89) August 28, 2023
#GCWvsROW TagTeam Match
@charlievanspro
& Everett Connors
🆚
@stephdelander
& PunchDrunk Istria
Congrats & Sorry Charli u get to be the 1st guest on SDL's midmatch podcast pilot episode!?!?!
📸 @GCWrestling_ pic.twitter.com/84hceKL0RP
— Dino🐺C🤘 (@NVhowlingWolves) August 28, 2023
