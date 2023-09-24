wrestling / News
GCW vs. The World Results 9.23.23: Joey Janela vs. Shigehiro Irie, More
GCW vs. The World took place on Saturday night, with Joey Janela in action and more. You can check out the results from the Germany show below, per Fightful:
* JCW Championship Match: Jordan Oliver def. Latigo
* BUSSY def. Baby Allison & Maggot
* Icarus, Laurance Roman & Robert Dreissker def. 1 Called Manders, Dark Sheik & Mance Warner
* GCW Ultraviolent Championship Match: Rina Yamashita def. Lou Nixon
* Gringo Loco def. Aigle Blanc, Arez, Jimmy Lloyd, Mizuki Watase, and The Rotation
* GCW World Championship Match: Blake Christian def. Axel Tischer
* Joey Janela def. Shigehiro Irie
