GCW vs. TJPW Results From Philadelphia
Game Changer Wrestling and Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling held a joint event today at Penns Landing Caterers in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Here are results of GCW vs. TJPW, via Fightful:
* Suzume def. Pom Harajuku and SAKI
* Session Moth Martina def. Raku
* Arisu Endo def. Shazza McKenzie
* Steph De Lander def. Hyper Misao
* Dark Sheik def. Yuki Kamifuku
* Mizuki def. Allie Katch
* Hakuchumu (Miu Watanabe & Rika Tatsumi) def. Billie Starkz & Janai Kai
* Maki Itoh, Masha Slamovich & Rina Yamashita def. Miyu Yamashita, Shoko Nakajima & Yuki Aino
Shoko with a hurricanrana on the stack of kaiju toys this is fucking awesome #GCWvsTJPW pic.twitter.com/XBtuKHQzh7
— Pete (@pinklightsticc) April 6, 2024
I AM NOT THE TABLE.#GCWvsTJPW pic.twitter.com/vbimJOVcOj
— The Real Graps (@TheRealGraps) April 6, 2024
Maki Itoh wins the Chicken Fight!#GCWvsTJPW pic.twitter.com/FQBXfGZFoa
— The Real Graps (@TheRealGraps) April 6, 2024
.@maki_itoh, @mashaslamovich, and @wryyyyna66 with some dance moves. 😂😂😂😂 #GCWvsTJPW @GCWrestling_
pic.twitter.com/hR9Lt1g58C
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) April 6, 2024
Misao is giving presents to everyone, my hero.#GCWVsTJPW pic.twitter.com/N5TxMq0RUr
— Aguskan🇦🇷 (@Aguskan_) April 6, 2024
