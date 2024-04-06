wrestling / News

GCW vs. TJPW Results From Philadelphia

April 6, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
GCW vs. TJPW Image Credit: GCW

Game Changer Wrestling and Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling held a joint event today at Penns Landing Caterers in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Here are results of GCW vs. TJPW, via Fightful:

* Suzume def. Pom Harajuku and SAKI
* Session Moth Martina def. Raku
* Arisu Endo def. Shazza McKenzie
* Steph De Lander def. Hyper Misao
* Dark Sheik def. Yuki Kamifuku
* Mizuki def. Allie Katch
* Hakuchumu (Miu Watanabe & Rika Tatsumi) def. Billie Starkz & Janai Kai
* Maki Itoh, Masha Slamovich & Rina Yamashita def. Miyu Yamashita, Shoko Nakajima & Yuki Aino

