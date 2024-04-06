GCW vs. TJPW Results From Philadelphia

Game Changer Wrestling and Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling held a joint event today at Penns Landing Caterers in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Here are results of GCW vs. TJPW, via Fightful:

* Suzume def. Pom Harajuku and SAKI

* Session Moth Martina def. Raku

* Arisu Endo def. Shazza McKenzie

* Steph De Lander def. Hyper Misao

* Dark Sheik def. Yuki Kamifuku

* Mizuki def. Allie Katch

* Hakuchumu (Miu Watanabe & Rika Tatsumi) def. Billie Starkz & Janai Kai

* Maki Itoh, Masha Slamovich & Rina Yamashita def. Miyu Yamashita, Shoko Nakajima & Yuki Aino

Shoko with a hurricanrana on the stack of kaiju toys this is fucking awesome #GCWvsTJPW pic.twitter.com/XBtuKHQzh7 — Pete (@pinklightsticc) April 6, 2024