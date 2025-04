– Game Changer Wrestling (GCW), Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling, and DDT PRo Wrestling held a co-promotional GCW vs. TJPW vs. DDT event last night in Las Vegas as part of The Collective 2025. The event was held at the Pearl Theater at the Palms Casino Resort and streamed live on TrillerTV. Below are some results, per Fightful:

* Hyper Misao, Jada Stone, Mizuki, Raku & Yuki Aino beat Arisu Endo, Miu Watanabe, Shino Suzuki, Suzume & Yuki Arai

* Kidd Bandit & Shota defeated Antonio Honda & Rika Tatsumi

* Los Desperados (Arez & Gringo Loco) defeated Starboy Charlie & Yuni

* Wakana Uehara & Yuki Kamifuku defeated Brooke Havok & Sandra Moone

* Marcus Mathers, Shoko Nakajima & Super Crazy defeated DAMNATION T.A (Daisuke Sasaki & Ilusion) & Dark Sheik

* Microman & Yukio Naya defeated 1 Called Manders & Maki Ito

* Hardcore Match: John Wayne Murdoch & Matt Tremont defeated Mance Warner & Shunma Katsumata

* Konosuke Takeshita & Masha Slamovich beat Miyu Yamashita & Shinya Aoki

* BZW Tag Team Championships Match: MAO & Yoshihiko (c) beat Alec Price & Jimmy Lloyd and Jack Cartwheel & Kazuma Sumi to retain the titles.

Some additional highlights from the event are available below:



