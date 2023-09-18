wrestling / News
GCW vs. TNT Results: Joey Janela Faces Leon Slater, More
GCW and TNT held a cross-promoted show on Sunday, and the full results are online. You can check out the results from the Liverpool show, which aired on FITE, below (per Fightful):
* Gringo Loco def. Tony Deppen, Scotty Rawk and Robbie X
* TNT Women’s Championship Match: Lizzy Evo defeated Alexxis Falcon
* Lykos Gym def. Los Vipers, Los Macizos and The New East-West Express
* Joey Janela def. Leon Slater
* Team TNT (Clint Margera, Big F’N Joe & Paul Robinson) def. Team GCW (Rina Yamashita, Jimmy Lloyd & Masha Slamovich)
* BUSSY def. Act Two
* GCW World Championship Match: Blake Christian def. Man Like DeReiss
* Dark Sheik def. Helen Charlotte Campbell
* TNT World Championship Match: Che Monet def. Charles Crowley. Visage then attacked Monet, allowing Tate Mayfairs to cash-in his title shot.
* TNT World Championship Match: Tate Mayfairs defeated Che Monet
Blake Christian retains his GCW World Championship over Man Like Dereiss #GCWvsTNT pic.twitter.com/E1iarsz6TU
— NY-TALL-GUY (@tall_ny) September 17, 2023
after the main event, Tate Mayfairs cashes in his Level Up briefcase and defeats newly crowned champion Che Monet to become the NEW TNT champion after Monet's partner turns on him! #GCWvsTNT pic.twitter.com/haorlG6teJ
— NY-TALL-GUY (@tall_ny) September 17, 2023
