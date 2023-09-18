GCW vs. TNT Results: Joey Janela Faces Leon Slater, More

GCW and TNT held a cross-promoted show on Sunday, and the full results are online. You can check out the results from the Liverpool show, which aired on FITE, below (per Fightful):

* Gringo Loco def. Tony Deppen, Scotty Rawk and Robbie X

* TNT Women’s Championship Match: Lizzy Evo defeated Alexxis Falcon

* Lykos Gym def. Los Vipers, Los Macizos and The New East-West Express

* Joey Janela def. Leon Slater

* Team TNT (Clint Margera, Big F’N Joe & Paul Robinson) def. Team GCW (Rina Yamashita, Jimmy Lloyd & Masha Slamovich)

* BUSSY def. Act Two

* GCW World Championship Match: Blake Christian def. Man Like DeReiss

* Dark Sheik def. Helen Charlotte Campbell

* TNT World Championship Match: Che Monet def. Charles Crowley. Visage then attacked Monet, allowing Tate Mayfairs to cash-in his title shot.

* TNT World Championship Match: Tate Mayfairs defeated Che Monet

