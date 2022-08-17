GCW Sets War Games Match For The Art Of War Games II

To the surprise of few, GCW’s The Art of War Games II will feature a War Games match. GCW has confirmed that the Briscoes will defend their GCW World Tag Team Championships against BUSSY, Second Gear Crew, Los Macizos, and Alex Colon & John Wayne Murdoch at the September 3rd show inside the War Games structure.

The show takes place in Chicago over All Out weekend and airs on FITE TV.