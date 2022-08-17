wrestling / News

GCW Sets War Games Match For The Art Of War Games II

August 16, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
GCW The Art of War Games Image Credit: GCW

To the surprise of few, GCW’s The Art of War Games II will feature a War Games match. GCW has confirmed that the Briscoes will defend their GCW World Tag Team Championships against BUSSY, Second Gear Crew, Los Macizos, and Alex Colon & John Wayne Murdoch at the September 3rd show inside the War Games structure.

The show takes place in Chicago over All Out weekend and airs on FITE TV.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

GCW The Art of War Games II, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading