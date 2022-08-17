wrestling / News
GCW Sets War Games Match For The Art Of War Games II
August 16, 2022 | Posted by
To the surprise of few, GCW’s The Art of War Games II will feature a War Games match. GCW has confirmed that the Briscoes will defend their GCW World Tag Team Championships against BUSSY, Second Gear Crew, Los Macizos, and Alex Colon & John Wayne Murdoch at the September 3rd show inside the War Games structure.
The show takes place in Chicago over All Out weekend and airs on FITE TV.
*WAR GAMES UPDATE*
The War Games Match is complete, and the GCW Tag Team Titles are on the line!
THE BRISCOES (c)
vs
BUSSY
vs
SGC
vs
LOS MACIZOS
vs
COLON/JWM
*2 RINGS – 1 CAGE!*
Get Tix:https://t.co/xIskOf61Cp
Streaming LIVE on @FiteTV!#GCWWarGames
Sat 9/3 – 8PM
Chicago pic.twitter.com/oGM1iBJPE4
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) August 16, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff Criticizes Tony Khan for Booking Wrestling ‘Like a 14-Year-Old Would’
- Vince McMahon Investigation Is ‘Substantially Complete,’ WWE Lays Out Internal Issues & Fixes
- Kevin Nash Criticizes WWE’s Booking of Omos, Says They Shouldn’t Have Taken Him Away From AJ Styles
- New Report Suggests Vince McMahon’s $5 Million In Unrecorded Payments May Have Been to Trump Foundation