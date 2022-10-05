wrestling / News
GCW War Ready Results 10.4.22: Tag Team Title Death Match, More
October 4, 2022 | Posted by
GCW’s latest show War Ready saw a host of death matches, and the results are online. You can see the full results from the Tokyo, Japan show below, per Cagematch:
* Jordan Oliver & Nick Wayne def. Drew Parker & Jimmy Lloyd
* Effy def. Kikutaro
* Death Match: Takashi Sasaki & Yuko Miyamoto def. SHLAK & Toru Sugiura
* Death Match: Joey Janela def. Toshiyuki Sakuda
* GCW Ultraviolent Championship Death Match: Rina Yamashita def. Cole Radrick
* GCW Tag Team Championship Death Match: Mega Bastards defeat Jun Kasai & Masashi Takeda
