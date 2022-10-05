wrestling / News

GCW War Ready Results 10.4.22: Tag Team Title Death Match, More

October 4, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
GCW War Ready 2022 Image Credit: GCW

GCW’s latest show War Ready saw a host of death matches, and the results are online. You can see the full results from the Tokyo, Japan show below, per Cagematch:

* Jordan Oliver & Nick Wayne def. Drew Parker & Jimmy Lloyd

* Effy def. Kikutaro

* Death Match: Takashi Sasaki & Yuko Miyamoto def. SHLAK & Toru Sugiura

* Death Match: Joey Janela def. Toshiyuki Sakuda

* GCW Ultraviolent Championship Death Match: Rina Yamashita def. Cole Radrick

* GCW Tag Team Championship Death Match: Mega Bastards defeat Jun Kasai & Masashi Takeda

