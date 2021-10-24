wrestling / News
GCW War Ready Results: Nick Gage Battles Minoru Suzuki, New Tag Team Champions Crowned
Last night’s GCW War Ready saw a war between Minoru Suzuku and Nick Gage, along with the Tag Team Championships changing hands. The show took place at Ukrainian Cultural Center in Los Angeles and saw the Briscoes defeat Mance Warner and Matthew Justice to claim the GCW Tag Team Championships.
You can see the full results from the show below per Fightful, with the show having aired on FITE TV:
* Scramble Match: Allie Katch defeated Gringo Loco, Brandon Gatson, Matt Vandagriff, Eli Everfly, Lucas Riley, ASF & JTG
* Alex Zayne defeated Jonathan Gresham
* Intergender Match: AJ Gray defeated Dark Sheik
* Ninja Mack defeated Arez
* Eye To Eye (Chris Dickinson & Starboy Charlie) defeated Jacob Fatu & Juicy Finau
#GCWWarReady just insane. pic.twitter.com/cIsqTm7fim
— Everything Pro Wrestling 🙂 (@Aregularindyfan) October 24, 2021
* Jordan Oliver vs. Nick Wayne was declared a no-contest due to interference from Atticus Cogar.
* GCW World Tag Team Championships Match: The Briscoes defeated Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner & Matthew Justice)
Everyone has died. @ThrashJustice @ManceWarner @jaybriscoe84 @SussexCoChicken #GCWWarReady @GCWrestling_
▶️https://t.co/BgzR2zeAWg pic.twitter.com/MK280kzFSu
— Rob (@HeyyImRob) October 24, 2021
THE BRISCOE BROTHERS ARE THE NEW GCW TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS!#GCWWarReady @GCWrestling_
▶️https://t.co/BgzR2zeAWg pic.twitter.com/UDJJsguHsy
— Rob (@HeyyImRob) October 24, 2021
* Effy defeated Psycho Clown
* Minoru Suzuki defeated Nick Gage
