GCW Wasted Time Results 12.3.22: Nick Gage, Sandman & More In Action
GCW aired their latest show Wasted Time on Saturday night featuring Nick Gage, The Sandman, and more. You can see the full results from the FITE+ show below, per Cagematch.net:
* Starboy Charlie defeated Jack Cartwheel
* Axton Ray & Shane Mercer defeated The Bang Bros
* Hardcore Match: Sawyer Wreck defeated Mad Man Pondo
* GCW Tag Team Championship Match: Los Mazisos defeated 2 Cold Scorpio & Sandman and The Second Gear Crew
* Jimmy Lloyd defeated Jake Lander
* Effy defeated John Wayne Murdoch
* Tony Deppen defeated Jordan Oliver
* GCW World Championship Deathmatch: Nick Gage defeated Cole Radrick
Sandman dancing will now forever live in my head rent free #GCWWasted pic.twitter.com/AabNqCjxDV
— 🖤Krissy (@KrissC7) December 4, 2022
Impressive combo work from @AxtonRay96 and @theirondemon.#GCWWasted @GCWrestling_
▶️https://t.co/Qw3FKseYRE pic.twitter.com/VfNlmFv8mn
— Rob (@HeyyImRob) December 4, 2022
Nick Gage sending everyone home right tonight! #GCWWasted pic.twitter.com/CLY9b0CN2Z
— Eric Tegethoff (@Teggums) December 4, 2022
