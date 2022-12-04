GCW Wasted Time Results 12.3.22: Nick Gage, Sandman & More In Action

GCW aired their latest show Wasted Time on Saturday night featuring Nick Gage, The Sandman, and more. You can see the full results from the FITE+ show below, per Cagematch.net:

* Starboy Charlie defeated Jack Cartwheel

* Axton Ray & Shane Mercer defeated The Bang Bros

* Hardcore Match: Sawyer Wreck defeated Mad Man Pondo

* GCW Tag Team Championship Match: Los Mazisos defeated 2 Cold Scorpio & Sandman and The Second Gear Crew

* Jimmy Lloyd defeated Jake Lander

* Effy defeated John Wayne Murdoch

* Tony Deppen defeated Jordan Oliver

* GCW World Championship Deathmatch: Nick Gage defeated Cole Radrick

