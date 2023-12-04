wrestling / News
GCW What Is Your Choice? Results 12.3.23: Matt Cardona Fights For His GCW Career, More
GCW held their What Is Your Choice? show on Sunday, with Matt Cardona in action and more. You can see the full results below for the Brooklyn, New York show, which aired on FITE TV, per Fightful:
* Effy, Allie Katch, One Called Manders & Mance Warner def. Alex Price, Cole Radrick, Marcus Mathers & Dyln McKay
* Masha Slamovich def. Tracy Williams
* GCW World Tag Team Championship Match: Violence is Forever def. The Mane Event
* Billie Starkz def. Unagi Sayaka
* GCW World Championship Match: Blake Christian def. Little Guido
* Jordan Oliver def. Gringo Loco
* Rina Yamashita def. Tony Deppen
* Charles Mason & Parrow def. Richard Holliday & Alex Hammerstone
* Maki Itoh def. Mike Bailey
* Career vs. Broski: Matt Cardona def. Jimmy Lloyd after Steph De Lander and Bob Cardona interfered.
.@BillieStarkz levels Unagi! 💥 #GCWChoice pic.twitter.com/5I0O5lteLO
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) December 4, 2023
Respect.🤝 @maki_itoh @SpeedballBailey
That was so much fun. Run it back!! #GCWChoice pic.twitter.com/LPKe3rfOjt
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) December 4, 2023
PERFECT CHAIR THROW BY MATT CARDONA’S DAD! #GCWChoice pic.twitter.com/HgUT6UT41F
— Stephen Jensen (@FightTalk_) December 4, 2023
