Various News: Game Changer Wrestling Announces Will Hobbs vs. Calvin Tankman, British Wrestling Revolution Vacates All Titles

– Game Changer Wrestling has announced Will Hobbs vs. Calvin Tankman for its For The Culture show in Indianapolis on October 9. Scorpio vs. AR Fox was also announced for the card. Hobbs has recently been featured in AEW, while Tankman signed with MLW during the summer.

Tankman joined Jeffrey Harris on the 411 Wrestling Interviews Podcast last month to discuss the signing.

– British Wrestling Revolution has announced that it is vacating all of its championships in the promotion due to none of the titles being defended during the pandemic.

“BREAKING NEWS: Due to the pandemic and BWR’s subsequent hiatus, championships have not been defended for over 6 months. Therefore, effective immediately, all BWR titles are declared vacant. Former champions will get the chance to regain their titles at the earliest opportunity,” the company wrote on Twitter.