GCW Will Return To IWTV With Live Event This July

Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) has announced that it will return to Independent Wrestling TV with a live event this July. The event happens in Ridgefield Park, NJ on July 10. The announcement reads:

We’re excited to announce that Game Changer Wrestling returns to IWTV streaming live on Sunday July 10th at 1PM EST from Ridgefield Park, NJ!

Additional information will be available soon!