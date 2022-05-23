wrestling / News
GCW Will Return To IWTV With Live Event This July
May 23, 2022 | Posted by
Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) has announced that it will return to Independent Wrestling TV with a live event this July. The event happens in Ridgefield Park, NJ on July 10. The announcement reads:
GAME CHANGER WRESTLING CONFIRMS FIRST LIVE STREAM BACK ON IWTV
We’re excited to announce that Game Changer Wrestling returns to IWTV streaming live on Sunday July 10th at 1PM EST from Ridgefield Park, NJ!
Additional information will be available soon!
