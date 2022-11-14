GCW Wisconsin Death Trip Results 11.13.22: Tag Team Titles On the Line, More

GCW held their Wisconsin Death Trip show on Sunday night in Milwaukee, with the Tag Team Titles defended and more. You can see the full results from the show below, which aired on FITE+, per Fightful:

* Nick Gage hypes up the audience to start the show.

* Nick Wayne def. Carlos Romo

* Blake Christian def. Jordan Oliver and Alec Price

* Sawyer Wreck def. Jimmy Lloyd

* GCW World Tag Team Championship Match: Los Macizos def. Eric Dillinger & Dysfunction

* Hunter Freeman def. Big Joe

* Taipei Deathmatch: John Wayne Murdoch def. Mance Warner

* Deathmatch: Cole Radrick def. Toshiyuki Sakuda

CICLOPE IS ON FIRE

WHERE IS THE WATER TEAM#GCWDeathTrip pic.twitter.com/QaEDO2wlJx — Tripping Balls (@IsThisWrestling) November 14, 2022

this is an image that would have sold a fuckton of wrestling magazines 30 years ago #GCWDeathTrip pic.twitter.com/sdTUjNTJoQ — Tripping Balls (@IsThisWrestling) November 14, 2022