wrestling / News
GCW World Title Match Set For rSpring Break
March 14, 2021 | Posted by
Rickey Shane Page has an opponent for his GCW World Championship match at rSpring Break in none other than Nick Gage. GCW announced on Sunday that Page and Gage will face off at the event, which is presented By 44.OH!.
The show takes place during GCW’s The Collective: Remix which goes down on April 9th at 8 PM and airs on FITE TV.
**BREAKING**
It's official…
GCW WORLD TITLE MATCH
RSP
vs
NICK F'N GAGE
4/9 – 8PM#rSpringBreak
Get Tix:https://t.co/Uel3qWT8Pv
Ticket Packages:https://t.co/UshcETe6YX
Watch LIVE on @FiteTV:https://t.co/AD8iRtnO9l
Collective Package on @FiteTV:https://t.co/dGQWMf78Lt pic.twitter.com/P3Y6FYLgTA
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) March 14, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff On Critics Of AEW Signing Older Stars Like Sting & Paul Wight, Says Bret Hart Was Not A Main Event Draw
- Mustafa Ali Says WWE Hasn’t Allowed Retribution To Tell Their Story: ‘The Fans Have Been Left To Connect the Dots’
- Freddie Prinze Jr. Explains How Badly TV Execs Dislike Pro Wrestling, Thinks Fans Should Have More Respect for WWE & AEW
- Paul Wight Recalls His Accident In the Ring After Taking Brock Lesnar’s F5