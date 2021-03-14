wrestling / News

GCW World Title Match Set For rSpring Break

March 14, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Rickey Shane Page has an opponent for his GCW World Championship match at rSpring Break in none other than Nick Gage. GCW announced on Sunday that Page and Gage will face off at the event, which is presented By 44.OH!.

The show takes place during GCW’s The Collective: Remix which goes down on April 9th at 8 PM and airs on FITE TV.

