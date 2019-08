GCW Worst Behavior Results 8.22.19: Alex Colon Battles Masashi Takeda, More

– GCW held their held their Worst Behavior show from Tokyo on Thursday featuring an Alex Color vs. Masashi Takeda death match in the main event. The results were, per Fightful:

* The Great Sasuke def. Tony Deppen

* Death Match: Drew Parker, G-Raver & Jimmy Lloyd def. Ciclope, Miedo Extremo & Violento Jack

* Daisuke Sekimoto defeats KTB

* Death Match: Jun Kasai, Takashi Sasaki & Toshiyuki Sakuda defeat Eric Ryan, Markus Crane & SHLAK

* Invisible Man & Joey Janela defeat Invisible Stan & Kikutaro

Invisible Man and Invisible Stan FACE TO FACE in Japan!!!!#GCWinJAPAN pic.twitter.com/NnWeqsI3CE — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) August 22, 2019

* Death Match: Alex Colon defeats Masashi Takeda