GCW Worst Behavior Results: Masha Slamovich Battles Mike Bailey, More
GCW held their latest show Worst Behavior on Sunday night, with Masha Slamovich defending the GCW World Title against Mike Bailey and more. You can see the full results below from the Toronto show, which aired in FITE TV, per Cagematch:
* Scramble Match: Blake Christian def. Big Vin, Michael Richard Blais, 1 Called Manders, Alec Price, and Starboy Charlie
* East West Express def. Wasted Youth
* Joey Janela def. Benjamin Tull
* Matt Cardona def. Sexxxy Eddy
* Mance Warner def Cole Radrick
* Casanova Productions and Macrae Martin def. Yoya, Janai Kai & Tony Deppen
* Rina Yamashita def. LuFisto
* Gringo Loco def. Jack Cartwheel
* BUSSY and Sawyer Wreck def. Los Macizos & Jimmy Lloyd and Le Tabarnak de Team & Green Phantom
* GCW World Championship Match: Masha Slamovich def. Mike Bailey
