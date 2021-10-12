wrestling / News

GCW Wrestlers React to Hammerstein Ballroom Announcement

October 12, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Game Changer Wrestling GCW Brett Lauderdale logo

As previously reported, GCW owner Brett Lauderdale announced at the Fight Club event over the weekend that GCW will be putting on an event at New York City’s Hammerstein Ballroom. The event is slated for January 23, 2022. A video promo was also released for the event. Since the announcement, a number of wrestlers and GCW regulars have commented on the news, which you can see below (h/t PWInsider).

