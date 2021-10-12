GCW Wrestlers React to Hammerstein Ballroom Announcement

– As previously reported, GCW owner Brett Lauderdale announced at the Fight Club event over the weekend that GCW will be putting on an event at New York City’s Hammerstein Ballroom. The event is slated for January 23, 2022. A video promo was also released for the event. Since the announcement, a number of wrestlers and GCW regulars have commented on the news, which you can see below (h/t PWInsider).

I can post this now. I am grateful. I am proud. I am GCW. #GCWFightClub pic.twitter.com/qgaWpvBuPA — ALLIE KATCH (@AllieKATCH) October 10, 2021

Bro, I’m gonna be in Hammerstein ballroom. With each and every single one of my brothers. This is special. — Aj Gray (@RichHomieJuice) October 10, 2021

15 years and only a hand full of videos/stories have choked me up. @yeahgiancarlo @GCWrestling_ pure masterpiece.https://t.co/6QTRqtlljk — alex colon (@alexcolon0139) October 10, 2021