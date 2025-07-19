wrestling / News
GCW x JCW Showcase Showdown Results: Matt Tremont Wins JCW Title
Game Changer Wrestling and Juggalo Championship Wrestling held GCW x JCW Showcase Showdown: The Violence Is Right yesterday at The Majestic Theatre in Detroit. Here are results, via Fightful:
* Effy & Joey Janela def. VNDL48 (Christian Napier & Otis Cogar)
* JCW Women’s Championship: Alice Crowley (c) def. Christina Marie and Haley J and Rachel Armstrong
* Atticus Cogar def. Man Like DeReiss
* JCW American Championship: Caleb Konley (c) def. Cocaine
* GCW Tag Team Championships: YDNP (Alec Price & Jordan Oliver) (c) def. PME (Marino T & Philly C)
* JCW Tag Team Championships: The Brothers Of Funstruction (Ruffo The Clown & Yabo The Clown) (c) def. The Outbreak (Abel Booker & Jacksyn Crowley)
* Deathmatch: Dr. Redacted def. Bam Sullivan
* 2 Tuff Tony, Mickie Knuckles & Willie Mack def. Anthony Greene, Colby Corino & JP Grayson
* JCW Heavyweight Championship – Deathmatch: Matt Tremont def. Mad Man Pondo (c) to win the title.
#GCWJCWSHOWDOWN That had to hurt lmao @HollyHoodHaleyJ pic.twitter.com/UXftgJRsbc
— Stallard (@Stallard999) July 18, 2025
わちゃわちゃしてた
#GCWJCWSHOWDOWN pic.twitter.com/KkEbI8FDkx
— 𖤣𖥧𖥣𖡡𖥧 𝔘𝔠𝔠𝔥𝔦𝔢 𓃠 ℜ𝔞𝔪𝔰𝔢𝔰𝔰 𖥧𖡡𖤣𖥧 (@rjdesignlab) July 18, 2025
