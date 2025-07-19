GCW x JCW Showcase Showdown Results: Matt Tremont Wins JCW Title

Game Changer Wrestling and Juggalo Championship Wrestling held GCW x JCW Showcase Showdown: The Violence Is Right yesterday at The Majestic Theatre in Detroit. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Effy & Joey Janela def. VNDL48 (Christian Napier & Otis Cogar)

* JCW Women’s Championship: Alice Crowley (c) def. Christina Marie and Haley J and Rachel Armstrong

* Atticus Cogar def. Man Like DeReiss

* JCW American Championship: Caleb Konley (c) def. Cocaine

* GCW Tag Team Championships: YDNP (Alec Price & Jordan Oliver) (c) def. PME (Marino T & Philly C)

* JCW Tag Team Championships: The Brothers Of Funstruction (Ruffo The Clown & Yabo The Clown) (c) def. The Outbreak (Abel Booker & Jacksyn Crowley)

* Deathmatch: Dr. Redacted def. Bam Sullivan

* 2 Tuff Tony, Mickie Knuckles & Willie Mack def. Anthony Greene, Colby Corino & JP Grayson

* JCW Heavyweight Championship – Deathmatch: Matt Tremont def. Mad Man Pondo (c) to win the title.